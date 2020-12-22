Anna Katharina Slays In Hot Pink Bikini That Showcases Her Busty Figure

Anna Katharina tantalized many of her 1.3 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, December 22, with her most recent post. The American model and influencer took to the popular social media platform to post a hot video in which she strutted her stuff in a stylish swimsuit that put her fit body front and center.

In the video-clip, Anna was shot outside in a location full of green trees. She was on a balcony, striking different poses in front of the white railing. She was captured from the front and back, giving the viewer a 360-degree view of her body.

Anna sizzled in a hot pink two-piece bathing suit. The bikini top boasted small triangles that showcased her ample cleavage. The garment featured double straps on either side that created small cutouts near the bodice. She wrapped a floral sarong around her waist, tying it low on one side in such a manner that exposed a bit of her bottoms’ thin strap.

Anna wore her blond hair parted in the middle and styled in soft waves that hung down her back.

In the caption, Anna revealed that her post was an ad for Bang Energy, a brand she represents as a model and ambassador, as she indicates in her Instagram bio. In this particular occasion, she was promoting Bang Energy’s “birthday cake bash” flavor, adding that it is the “ultimate sweet treat.”

Her fans showed that they liked what they saw. Within the first hour of being posted, the clip has been viewed more than 5,800 times, garnering about 2,000 likes and 60 comments in as much time. Her admirers took to the comments section to shower Anna with compliments and to express their overall admiration for her.

“Gosh you’re beautiful,” one user wrote, trailing the words with three fire emoji and a red heart.

“Very sweet and prettty and merry Christmas,” replied another one of her fans.

“I must agree! You definitely are! Lol,” a third account chimed in.

“You would definitely be a sweet treat,” added a fourth admirer.

