‘General Hospital’ Tuesday Spoilers: Franco’s Got Questions, Alexis Is Hopeful, & Finn’s Ready To Confess

Tuesday’s episode of General Hospital will be filled with scrambling and scheming. Spoilers indicate that Jason and Carly will head back to the bridge hoping to find Sonny, while Alexis will be hoping to get out of lockup at the PCPD. Finn seems ready to come clean with Anna, and in Geneva, Franco’s asking questions.

Franco and Scott traveled to Geneva to meet with Dr. Kirk. Kevin thought that this could be Franco’s best shot at resolving his mysterious medical issues, but things quickly turned upside down at the clinic.

Scott saw Obrecht and he accidentally killed Kirk. According to SheKnows Soaps, Obrecht will present a new plan of sorts during the December 22 show.

As this plays out, the General Hospital sneak peek shared via Twitter reveals that Franco will ask someone if “this” is a coincidence. Scott is in the room behind Franco, so it may be Obrecht on the other side of this conversation.

Obrecht tried to convince Scott there was nothing all that suspicious about her presence at the clinic, but he wasn’t necessarily convinced. It seems likely that Franco will have even more questions.

Back in Port Charles, Finn will prepare to tell Anna about his one-night fling with Jackie years ago. Will he really tell her everything that happened the night before Jackie’s wedding to Gregory? General Hospital teasers suggest that this conversation will give Anna some valuable insight into her fiance.

"You really think it's a coincidence?" GH pic.twitter.com/qjxw2Cm8b9 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 22, 2020

While Finn is talking with Anna, General Hospital spoilers indicate that Robert will have a phone call with Jackie. He’ll tell her he’s going to get her up to speed, and there’s a lot she’s missed over the past few weeks.

Alexis was arrested after Tracy’s scheme and it looks like she’ll hope that Diane can spring her. However, it appears that Diane, Sam, and Chase will be doing a bit of coordinating.

Chase will tell Sam and Diane that he’ll back them if needed. The two women have come up with a plan, and whatever it is, they must feel they may need some PCPD backup. Could they be planning to force Alexis into rehab perhaps?

Tracy made it look as if Alexis had been driving after drinking to try to keep her from telling Olivia about her fling with Ned. General Hospital teasers detail that Tracy will be wound up and on the warpath in some sense, and it looks as if it might be Ned involved in this.

Jason and Carly will be desperately hoping to find Sonny, but General Hospital viewers may have to wait a bit longer for that to fall into place. In addition, spoilers note that Ava will lean on Nikolas, and it seems there’s something for everyone in this December 22 show.