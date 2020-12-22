Chloe Saxon Rocks A Sinfully Sexy Red Dress That ‘Hugs Every Curve’

Brunette bombshell Chloe Saxon tantalized her 901,000 Instagram followers with her latest share, in which she showcased her curvaceous figure in a sexy ensemble. The photos were captured in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, as the geotag indicated, and Chloe stood in what appeared to be a lobby area with a massive Christmas tree visible behind her. The tree was surrounded by ropes so that no one could get too close, but the supersized ornaments in a gold color palette added a festive flair to the space.

Chloe rocked a mini dress from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a label she has worn countless times on her Instagram page. She tagged the brand in the first slide as well as in the caption, and even named the specific piece in case her followers were interested in picking up the look for themselves.

The entire garment was crafted from a vibrant red material that looked gorgeous against Chloe’s bronzed skin. It had a cowl neckline that dipped down, showing off a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and thin straps wrapped around her neck for a halter-style look. Her shoulders and slender arms were exposed, and the fabric draped over her ample assets before hugging her slim waist and shapely thighs. The bodycon fit of the piece accentuated her hourglass shape, and the hem came a few inches down her thighs, leaving plenty of her legs on display.

Chloe accessorized with a metallic gold Saint Laurent clutch, and she also had a pair of sparkling hoop earrings in. Her long brunette locks were styled in a sleek middle part, with her tresses cascading down her arm and back in soft curls.

For the second share, she showed off the back of her look. The dress was nearly backless, leaving her back and one of her tattoos visible, and the fabric stretched over her peachy posterior. She gazed seductively over her shoulder at the camera, lips slightly parted.

Chloe’s audience couldn’t get enough of the update, and the post racked up over 1,100 likes as well as 93 comments within 17 minutes of going live.

“Such a babe,” one fan wrote, followed by two heart eyes emoji.

“Do you drink soda? Because you look so-da-licious,” another follower chimed in flirtatiously.

“Red is definitely your color baby looking sexy,” a third fan remarked.

“Always so stunning,” another commented.

