Nicaraguan Stunner Dolly Castro Flaunts Tight Booty in Spandex Shorts

Dolly Castro showed off her hourglass figure on Tuesday, December 22, when she treated her 6.3 million Instagram followers to a stunning new post. The Nicaraguan model and fitness personality took to the popular app to share a new photo that showed her dressed in a workout set that highlighted her enviable curves.

The picture captured Castro standing in front of a treadmill while holding a shaker. The camera captured her from a three-quarter angle as she placed one hand on her hip.

Castro rocked a pair of black spandex shorts with a thick waistband that rose above her navel, hugging her toned midriff. Its stretchy fabric clung to her backside, outlining her tight booty.

On her torso, Castro wore an olive green sports bra with medium straps and a low-cut neckline that showcased her ample cleavage.

Castro paired the picture with a lengthy caption in which she shared how her week is going. She noted that she opted to exercise first thing in the morning today while fasting because she has a lot to get done before the holidays.

She also revealed that her post was an ad for 1st Phorm, a brand for which she is an ambassador, as indicated in her Instagram bio.

Her fans were quick to react to the post. Within the first hour, it has already racked up more than 9,700 likes and over 230 comments. They took to the comments section to praise Castro’s beauty and physique. They also used the opportunity to interact with her caption and point out their workout style.

“Dollyyyy!!!!!! Good morning sunshine lovely smile have a blessed day beautiful,” one of her fans wrote.

“Always on the grind even just before the holidays [pink heart emoji] [smiley]. Have a wonderfully blissful day,” shared another follower.

“Mornings are hard for me [smiley with cold sweat] i prefer around 5 or 6 pm. No too late either because then I’m too tired,” a third account chimed in.

“I have never seen someone in as great shape as you, Dolly,” replied a fourth admirer.

Castro is best known for her fitness-related content, though she also occasionally rocks sexy outfits in her posts. The latter was the case earlier this week when she posted a photo of herself rocking a red lingerie set that left little to the imagination, as The Inquisitr has written. It included a flattering bra with an underwire structure and a medium lower elastic band that gave it a good amount of support. She paired it with lacy U-shaped bottoms.