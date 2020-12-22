Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Makes His Mom A Millionaire For Her 80th Birthday

The music mogul gave his mom a check and a Bentley for her milestone birthday.

Diddy made his mom a millionaire for her 80th birthday.

The music mogul gifted his mother, Janice Combs, with a fat check and a new car as she celebrated her milestone day with a party.

In a video posted to Twitter, Janice was stunned as she opened a little blue box to find a check for one million dollars inside of it. The camera panned to a beaming Diddy, who appeared thrilled by his mom’s adorable reaction as she shouted “Oh my God!”

A second clip showed a large crowd of partygoers gathered outside as a Bentley with a huge red bow on it was presented to the rapper’s mom as a follow-up gift.

Fans praised the 51-year-old rapper in comments to the gift video.

“He loves his mom!” one fan tweeted.

“This is BEAUTIFUL and well deserved!!!” another wrote on Twitter. “I’ll never forget Diddy saying that after his father died his Mother took 4 JOBS to make sure he & his Sister & Grandma wanted for nothing! God bless her & happy 80th bday Queen Combs.”

When another commenter questioned “the lack of masked faces around an 80-year-old,” others defended the large gathering by pointing out that Diddy probably had everyone tested for COVID-19 before the party.

Diddy also paid tribute to his mom on Instagram. On his social media page, he shared a photo of Janice as she posed on a staircase wearing a gold and blue jumpsuit and high heels, her hair worn in a long side ponytail.

In the caption, Diddy revealed that he owes everything to his hardworking mother, whom he dubbed a Black Goddess Queen. The Grammy winner also noted that his youthful-looking mom is the real deal and that the photo was not edited to make her look younger.

On his Instagram story, he also shared some words about Janice as he posed outside on December 21.

“Today, my mother turned 80 years old,” he said. “That’s my hero right there. Ain’t nobody like your mama. I give all thanks and glory to God, to my mother.”

This is not the first time Diddy has gone all out for his mom’s birthday. In 2014, Us Weekly posted photos from a bash he threw for Janice as well as his twin daughters, Jessie and D’Lila, who happen to share their grandmother’s December 21 birthday.

Of course, the lavish spending goes both ways in this wealthy family. Last year, Janice gifted her famous son a Cadillac Escalade for his 50th birthday, according to a video shared by NME. Diddy reportedly jumped up and down with excitement as he reacted to the over-the-top gift from his mom.