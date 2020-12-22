Cindy Prado Looks Smoking Hot In A Sexy White Lace Look

Cuban smokeshow Cindy Prado tantalized her 1.8 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a massive series of snaps taken on the streets of Miami, Florida, as the geotag indicated. Cindy rocked a mini dress from the brand Runaway, whose Instagram page she tagged in the first slide as well as in the caption.

Cindy posed on a stretch of cobblestone-lined street, with a luxurious Louis Vuitton boutique visible in the background. Her dress was crafted entirely of a delicate white lace fabric with a nude underlay on some portions of the garment. The sleeves were semi-sheer, and her slender arms were visible beneath the voluminous shoulders and long sleeves.

The piece also had a unique neckline, with two sculpted cups highlighting her ample assets. The garment showcased a serious amount of cleavage, and also accentuated her toned figure, as the bodycon piece hugged her physique. The hem landed just a few inches down her thighs, leaving plenty of her long, lean legs exposed. Her bronzed skin popped against the pale hues of her ensemble, and she added a bit of sparkle with her choice of footwear, bedazzled strappy stilettos with a embellished ankle strap. She posed with both hands on her hips as she gazed at something in the distance with her legs slightly spread.

Cindy’s long locks tumbled down her chest and shoulders in soft waves that appeared to be blowing slightly in the wind. For the second shot, she turned her attention to the camera, and the closer perspective placed a few more of her accessories on display. She had a cream-colored clutch with a gold chain strap over her shoulder, a few statement rings on both hands, a delicate gold necklace, as well as a pair of small hoop earrings.

Cindy switched up her poses in the following slides, flipping her hair, strutting across the paved walkway, and alternating between taking in the environment around her and flashing sultry stares at the camera.

Her fans absolutely loved the update, and the post racked up over 10,600 likes as well as 193 comments within just 43 minutes of going live.

“That would stop traffic,” one fan wrote.

“Very beautiful baby wow I want to be with you forever,” another follower added.

“Just incredibly wonderful,” a third fan remarked, followed by a massive string of heart eyes emoji.

“Absolutely stunning,” another commented.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Cindy shared another series of images taken in Miami. For that particular update, she wore a miniskirt with a slit on one side and a cropped top that left little to the imagination, as it flashed both her cleavage and underboob.