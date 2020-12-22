Ellie Gonsalves Shows Off Her Sizzling Legs In A Bold Ensemble With Printed Tights

Australian model Ellie Gonsalves thrilled her 1.2 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a stunning shot in which she rocked an eye-catching ensemble. The picture was taken outdoors, and Ellie stood on a tiled area with large white columns along the edges and exotic greenery visible in the background. The sun shone down, illuminating the space, although Ellie opted for darker tones in her ensemble.

She rocked a dress from the brand Erika Georg, whose Instagram page she tagged in the caption. She also made sure to give a shoutout to fashion stylist Paul Versace, who put the look together.

Ellie flaunted her fit figure in a black mini dress that had a menswear-inspired vibe, resembling a blazer or suit jacket. Wide lapels framed her chest, and the neckline dipped low enough to showcase a hint of cleavage. The shoulders were structured, and the sleeves glided over her slender arms. Two black buttons on the front of her dress drew attention to her slim waist, and the fabric flared out slightly over her hips before the hem landed just a few inches down her thighs.

Ellie paired the bold ensemble with printed Fendi tights that had the label’s signature “F” print stretching across her sculpted stems. She finished the look with a few accessories, including a pair of hoop earrings. She had a Louis Vuitton fanny pack slung around her hips, and added a few extra inches of height to her frame with caramel-colored pointed-toe stilettos with a delicate ankle strap.

Ellie stood with her legs about hip distance apart, and she flashed the camera a sultry stare while she posed for the snap. Her red bob was styled in an effortlessly tousled look, and her hands were positioned by her sides.

Her audience absolutely loved the update, and the post racked up over 4,300 likes within nine hours of going live. It also earned 61 comments from her devoted fans, who showered her with compliments on the look.

“Need those tights,” one fan wrote, loving her accessory.

“So incredibly beautiful and sexy,” another follower chimed in, including three heart eyes emoji.

“Smoking hot legs,” a third fan remarked.

“You look gorgeous in this outfit,” yet another added.

