Ina Garten Shares Adorable Wedding Pic In Honor Of Her 52nd Anniversary

Ina Garten posted an adorable wedding photo to Instagram to celebrate her and her husband Jeffrey’s 52nd anniversary. The couple looked impossibly young in the snap, taken in 1968, but are still very much in love with one another as they honored the day they were wed. In the photo, Ina was 20, and Jeffrey 22, when they tied the knot.

People Magazine reported that Ina said it was a perfect day for a wedding when the couple was interviewed for their 50th in 2018. The ceremony took place at her parents’ house. Ina described the scenery as a contemporary rock cliff in the woods in Connecticut and shared that the day included a winter surprise — snow.

“Right in the middle of the ceremony, it started to snow. It was beautiful and romantic, but by the end of the party, the poor guys parking cars had to dig everyone out!” she said to People of the winter weather.

In the black-and-white photograph seen below, Ina wore a short-sleeved, textured dress in a straight cut. The ends of the sleeves had large, white fur cuffs. She accessorized the garment with a pearl necklace. Her veil featured a big white bow, placed at the crown of her head. Her dark hair was blown out straight and flipped upward at the ends.

For his part, Jeffrey wore a military uniform.

The couple’s three-tier cake was decorated with lots of flowers and had a traditional topper of a bride and groom with a circular piece above them from where a plastic bell hung. The snap was taken while they cut the confection during their reception.

Shortly after their nuptials, Jeffrey was deployed to Thailand for one year, where he kept in touch with his wife by writing her letters every day, reported Town & Country.

People reported that the duo met when a 15-year-old Ina visited her brother at Dartmouth College, where Jeffrey was also a student. She said that he sent her a letter with a photograph of himself in it after their initial meeting.

Fans of the chef and former owner of the store Barefoot Contessa shared their feelings regarding the sweet snap in the comments section of the post.

“Happy anniversary to the cutest twosome ever!” wrote one supporter who added the hashtag “relationship goals.”

“Your dress with the fur cuffed sleeve, so chic and beautiful!!” penned a second follower.

“You two were and still are the most adorable,” exclaimed a third Instagram user.