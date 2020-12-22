Kim Kardashian Flaunts Abs In A Crop Top & Leather, Animal-Print Pants

Kim Kardashian wowed her 195 million Instagram fans with a sizzling series of photos. The December 22 update included two new images that saw her rocking the same, sexy outfit.

The first snap in the deck captured Kardashian posing outside of a home with spacious, wood balconies and glass railings. The setting was picture-perfect and included a gorgeous mountain range and a large body of water. The rest of the backdrop included tall trees and a bright blue sky with a few scattered clouds. Kardashian raised both of her arms in the air and threw up the peace sign. She lifted her face to the sky and puckered her lips. The next image in the set saw Kardashian with her derriere to the lens.

She showed off her curvaceous physique in a hot outfit that did her nothing but favors. The reality star sported a red crop top that cut off near her abs, exposing a tease of her sculpted midsection. Kardashian rocked a puffy brown jacket as a second layer. She wore the coat unzipped, ensuring that fans were treated to a great view of her figure.

She teamed the look with a pair of leather pants with a trendy orange-and-black animal-print pattern. She wore the waistband high on her midsection, highlighting her trim waist and hourglass curves. The garment proceeded to drape over her shapely thighs and was snug on her ankles. She completed her ensemble with brown boots that had matching laces. Kardashian wore her long, dark locks down with a middle part, and they tumbled over her shoulders and back. The second image in the series treated her audience to a better view of her pert derriere.

In the post’s caption, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared that it was “FREEZN SZN.” Within a matter of minutes, the update garnered more than 1.3 million likes and 4,400 comments. Some Instagrammers asked Kardashian where she was vacationing, while a few more couldn’t help but comment on her incredible figure.

“Come on Carol Baskin pants!” one follower wrote, adding a pair of flame and heart emoji to the end of her comment.

“Loveeee this I want to be there. You are so pretty mama! I wish I could meet you one day,” a second social media user added.

“It’s the pants and jacket for me. So freaking sexy my doll,” a third Instagrammer gushed with a few hearts.

“The hottest sister by far sweetie,” a fourth wrote.