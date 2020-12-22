Eva La Rue, 53, Shows Off Her Gorgeous Body In Semi-Sheer White Dress

Eva La Rue showed off her gorgeous body in a semi-sheer white dress for a new Instagram share. The former All My Children actress, who currently stars on BET’s Family Business, posted the pic and noted in the caption she was all dressed up with no place to go. The 53-year-old beauty also quoted writer Walt Whitman. Eva tagged her makeup as being done by Haida Jou and the photography crafted by Photonoor.

Eva looked ethereal in the image. She wore a white semi-sheer frock that had strategically placed beadwork and feathers across her breasts, front and back of her body. The top featured a high neckline in a classic scoop shape.

Delicate pearl work and the addition of rhinestones and feathers were accessories that dotted the front of the garment. It fell into a tight-fitting bodice upon which the style additions were also prominent. The back of the gown was sheer and had a row of buttons, which were seen as Eva showed off her profile in the photograph.

Her waist was seen through the gauzy material, and the bottom of the dress featured rows of feathers atop a somewhat sheer bottom.

Eva’s left hand held the ends of her highlighted brown tresses, which were parted in the middle and curled slightly to create a soft wave to frame her face. Her right pulled at the skirt of the gown as she looked directly at the camera.

The image appeared to be taken in an upper hallway of a home. Beyond the actress were light wooden floors accented by a black, wrought iron staircase and light-colored handrail. A framed piece of artwork was seen slightly blurred in the background. Above her head was a stunning crystal chandelier, which gave an elegant vibe to the luxurious space.

Eva’s 187,000 fans showed the post plenty of love, with more than 12,000 hitting the “like” button.

“You are totally a dream walking, just wow!” wrote one fan.

“This is gorgeous, what a stunning dress and you look just lovely in it. It looks like a wedding gown to me,” exclaimed a second follower.

“You are so lovely and you have so much style. The young women of today could take a lesson from you,” penned a third Instagram user.

“Are you kidding me? Who looks like that at 53? No one I know! God bless you, you are a such a lovely woman,” remarked a fourth fan.