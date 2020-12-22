Kindly Myers Rocks A Green Bra & Matching Beanie In Bozeman, Montana

Kindly Myers showed off a tease of her fit figure in the most recent update shared on her Instagram page. The December 22 update captured the model posing in a winter-inspired outfit while still flashing a peek of her fit figure.

Kindly sat in the middle of a massive field surrounded by tall grass. A geotag in the post indicated that she was in Bozeman, Montana. The backdrop was picturesque and included a sprawling mountain range that was slightly blurred. The model had her chest facing toward the camera and tilted her head to the side as she gazed into the lens with a seductive stare. Kindly placed both hands in her lap and flaunted her fit figure in a sexy outfit.

She wore a few layers in the look, including an evergreen bra. The garment had a scooping neckline that plunged low into her chest, offering a tease of cleavage. It had a thick band that was tight on her ribs and a series of smaller strings above it that showed even more skin. The sexy look also showed off a peek of her abs. Kindly added another layer on top, which included a dark green jacket that was worn open. Its hood was lined with fur, which added another chic element to the look. She paired the look with light-wash jeans, but only a tease of them could be seen.

Kindly wore her long, blond locks with a set of pigtail braids that trailed over her shoulders and chest. She added another layer of protection with a brown beanie. Kindly also wore a small silver cross necklace as her only other visible accessory.

In the caption of the upload, the model called Montana her “favorite state.” She also made sure to credit the photographer for the sexy image. Within a matter of minutes, the post accrued more than 2,900 likes and 100-plus comments. Some social media users commented on the photo to rave over Kindly’s amazing body while a few more raved over the beautiful landscape.

“This is an incredible image of you. I love you so much, no matter what you are wearing,” one follower gushed, adding a few red hearts to the end of the comment.

“You might love Idaho if you go on the cattle drive we went on,” another fan suggested.

“My God you look so gorgeous,” a third social media user chimed in.

“Gorgeous beautiful I love you. You are the most beautiful creation,” one more complimented with a few flames.