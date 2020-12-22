Bella Araujo Showcases Major Cleavage And Curvy Booty In Open Crop Top And Skintight Miniskirt

Brazilian stunner Bella Araujo stunned thousands of Instagram users on Monday, December 21, after she uploaded some sexy new images of herself in a revealing ensemble.

The 29-year-old social media influencer captured herself inside of a large walk-in closet for the three-image slideshow, as racks of clothing were visible behind her. She stood centered in the frame, striking some eye-catching poses as she snapped the images with her Apple iPhone.

In the first photo, she posed slightly from her right side, propping her derriere out to show off her booty. She wore a wide smile on her face and looked at her phone’s screen. She emitted more of a sultry mood in the second image as she pouted. The third snapshot showed her in a happier light once more as she had one arm mid-air and smiled.

Her highlighted brunette locks were flipped to the left and looked to be blown out as they fell around her back and over her left shoulder. She wore her square-shaped nails long with a light polish.

Her scanty all-white ensemble was designed by Balada, a Brazilian-based clothing brand she frequently sports. Her top, which featured a tie in the front, was designed with long-sleeves, a turtle neck, and a large cut-out in the front that gave way to a massive view of cleavage and underboob. Her slim core was also on show as the number was cropped.

Bella teamed the blouse with a matching skintight miniskirt that featured a high slit over her right thigh and accentuated her pert backside, hips, and toned legs. She finished the look with strapless transparent heels.

According to the geotag, she was snapped in her hometown of Manaus, Brazil. In the caption, she expressed that she loved her ensemble, before tagging Balada’s Instagram handle.

More than 52,000 Instagram users have liked the sizzling series since it went live less than one day ago. Nearly 1,000 fans also conveyed their support in the comments section, where they complimented the model for her body, her looks, and her choice of attire.

“So beautiful and gorgeous,” one fan wrote, filling their comment with red heart emoji.

“Irresistibly beautiful with an extremely beautiful smile,” a second admirer asserted.

“I’m crushing on you so hard,” a third follower added, following with several star-eye emoji.

“One of the sexiest women I have ever laid my eyes on. Breathtaking,” a fourth individual stated.

