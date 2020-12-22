Ana Paula Saenz Sizzles In See-Through Bra In Hot Bedtime Selfie

Ana Paula Saenz gave her 1.3 million Instagram followers something to talk about on Tuesday, December 22, when she treated them to a smoldering new update. The Mexican bombshell shared a selfie that saw her rocking a see-through lingerie that emphasized her sex appeal and enviable body.

The photo showed Saenz lying in bed. She leaned back against a white pillow, propping her head up a bit. She held the camera directly above her face to capture the selfie. She tilted her head to the side as she looked up at the lens with her large, brown eyes and her lips slightly puckered.

Saenz was dressed in the upper half of a lingerie set that complimented her skin tone. It was crafted out of a light pink see-through material. It included floral designs in black thread, which prevented her breasts from being visible. Thin straps stretched over her shoulders, keeping the widely spaced triangles in place.

Saenz wore her dark brown hair parted in the middle and styled in straight strands that came to rest on the bedsheet and on her chest. She accessorized her look with a delicate gold necklace.

Saenz kept it simple in the caption, using the space to say hello to her followers.

The post has garnered about 25,000 likes and more than 260 comments within just three hours of going live, showing that her fans enjoyed the new share. They took to the comments section to praise Saenz’s sensuality and enviable beauty while also sharing their overall admiration for the model.

“Anita [several Christmas emoji] Hi love, I hope you are very well, take good care of yourself and have a splendid Tuesday,” one user wrote.

“Good morning beauty, have a beautiful day full of blessings and successes, God bless and protect you,” replied another fan.

“YOU ARE LOOKING AMAZING WITH EXCELLENCE AND PERFECT BEAUTY AND FLAVOR TO MATCH AS MY ONLY FAVOURITE CHOICE,” a third follower chimed in.

“What an angelic and sensual face that gives us a fresh breath for the new day,” gushed a fourth admirer.

Saenz often taken to the social media app to share sexy updates with her loyal fans. As reported by The Inquisitr, she recently posted an image of herself soaking up the sun in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, while rocking a minuscule two-piece bathing suit that did her curves nothing but favors. It included a pair of racy bottoms with a thong back that showcased her tight buns. The upper half consisted of a bandeau top that tied around her back.