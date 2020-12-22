Nicole Thorne Goes Braless In A Black Silk Robe

Nicole Thorne took to her Instagram account to share another eye-popping update with her adoring fans this week, and she didn’t appear to be shy about flashing some skin.

In the sexy shots, Nicole looked smoking hot as she opted to go braless underneath a black silk robe. The garment tied around her waist, but the top of it gapped open in order to give fans a peek at her massive cleavage. Her flat tummy was also on display in the shot. The model matched her nail polish to the robe as well.

In the first photo, Nicole sat in a tan chair. She tilted her head as she reached one arm out to snap the selfie. The other hand held a peach-colored electric toothbrush. In the second shot, she had her shoulders pulled up a bit while directing a smoldering stare into the camera.

The third snap featured Nicole bringing the toothbrush up to her mouth and pulling her plump lip down just a bit. In the final photo, she turned her head and smiled with her lips slightly parted.

Her long, dark hair was parted in the middle. The locks were styled in voluminous waves that hung down her back and tumbled over one of her shoulders.

In the caption of the post, Nicole revealed the importance of having clean teeth. She also geotagged her location as Brisbane, Queensland, Australia.

Nicole’s over 1.5 million followers didn’t hesitate to show their love and support for the post by clicking the like button more than 7,700 times within the first day after it was published to her account. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 130 remarks about the pics during that time.

“You are so stunning girl,” one follower wrote.

“Definitely gotta try this one!!” another gushed.

“Omg why is this toothbrush so cute though,” a third user declared.

“Looking like a snack boo,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to flaunting her fit figure in racy outfits for her online uploads. She’s often seen posing in skimpy lingerie, teeny tops, tight dresses, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Nicole recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she opted to go shirtless under a bright pink suit jacket paired with matching shorts. That update was also a hit among her fans. To date, that post has raked in more than 26,000 likes and over 370 comments.