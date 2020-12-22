Carrie Underwood ‘Thankful’ For The Miracle Of Christmas In New Instagram Share

Carrie Underwood shared a performance of the Christmas carol “O Holy Night” from her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She also expressed her wishes for the holiday season for her 10 million Instagram followers, who hit the “like” button on the video clip over 602,000 times thus far. In the caption of the post seen here, Carrie wrote about blessings and her message, as well as the “Christmas Star” that was seen in the sky on December 21.

Carrie noted in the caption of the video share that the Christmas star would shine brightly in the sky like the one that appeared on a special night to light the way to the manger where Christians believe the infant Jesus lay. Carrie stated she was thankful for the blessings brought to all on that holy night and she was honored to continue to share this message via her performance.

The holiday song is available on Carrie’s latest release titled My Gift. The initial performance took place on December 3, as reported by The Inquisitr, when Carrie stood alone on the set of the show, with just a piano accompaniment. As a light illuminated the stage, three violinists were also visible as well as a cellist. The backdrop of the set was a sky filled with stars. Large trees were seen in the background, and at the highest point of the stage, a light representative of the star that led the wise men to the baby Jesus shone brightly.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Just one day earlier, Carrie shared a vocal rendition of the same classic tune with the band Runaway June in a staging –seen on Instagram here — as part of Cracker Barrel’s sounds of the season concert series. She also posted a photograph of herself wearing a gorgeous red gown against a snowy backdrop to announce to her followers that her latest album was available on Apple Music, as seen on social media here.

Fans of the singer were grateful she shared the clip in conjunction with the unique stargazing experience on December 21, when Jupiter and Saturn came close to one another.

“Wow! No one ever sings the second verse which contains the gospel message. Best to you,” remarked one fan.

“The last 60 seconds of that song made me forget I’m Jewish,” quipped a second follower.

“So special to hear this amazing song on the eve when the Christmas Star reappears,” wrote a third Instagram user.