Carrie Underwood ‘Thankful’ For The Miracle Of Christmas In New Instagram Share

Carrie Underwood shared a performance of the Christmas carol “O Holy Night” on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and her wishes for a thoughtful Christmas season with her 10 million followers, who hit the “like” button on the video clip over 602,000 times thus far. In the caption of the post seen here, Carrie spoke about the most important gift of the holiday season and of the “Christmas Star” that was seen in the sky on December 21.

Carrie said in the caption of the video share that the Christmas star would shine brightly in the sky like the one that appeared on a special night to light the way to the manager where Christians believe Jesus Christ was born. Carrie stated she was thankful for the blessings brought to all on that holy night and she was honored to continue to share this message via her performance.

The holiday song was available on Carrie’s latest release titled My Gift. The initial performance took place on December 3 as reported by The Inquisitr where Carrie stood alone on the set of the show, with just a piano accompaniment. As a light illuminated the stage, three violin performers were also visible as well as a cello player. The backdrop of the presentation was a sky strewn with illumination. Large trees were seen in the backdrop and at the highest point of the stage, the Christmas light that led the wise men to the manger where Jesus Christ was born.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Just one day earlier, Carrie shared a vocal rendition of the same classic tune with the band Runaway June in a staging seen here as part of Cracker Barrel’s sounds of the season concert series. She also posted a photograph of herself wearing a gorgeous red gown with a snowy backdrop to announce to her followers that her latest album was available on Apple Music as seen here.

Fans of the singer were grateful she shared the clip in conjunction with the unique stargazing experience when Jupiter and Saturn came close to one another to create the shape with their light.

“Wow! No one ever sings the second verse which contains the gospel message. Best to you,” remarked one fan.

“The last 60 seconds of that song made me forget I’m Jewish,” quipped a second follower.

“So special to hear this amazing song on the eve when the Christmas Star reappears,” wrote a third Instagram user.