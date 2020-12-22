Nicky Gile Shows Off Killer Figure In Pink Bikini

It might be winter in some parts of the world, but that is not stopping Instagram model Nicky Gile from heating up social media with sultry snapshots. Late on Monday, she took to the photo-sharing site to showcase her killer figure in a strappy pink bikini.

The top to Nicky’s swimsuit featured triangle-shaped cups and a ring detail between them, calling attention to her ample cleavage. Thin straps connected to the ring wrapped around her upper abdomen. The bottoms had a low front and a thong back with two ring details on the front and back straps.

Nicky’s update consisted of three snapshots that saw her modeling the bathing suit outside near a wall. Part of a green lawn and a white fence were visible in the background.

The popular influencer wore her long hair pulled back in a ponytail with tendrils framing her face.

Nicky faced the camera in the first picture. The image was cropped at the middle of her thighs, giving her viewers a nice look at her trim physique. She posed with one leg slightly forward while she held her hands in front of her belly. Her shapely shoulders and toned upper arms were on display. She smiled at the lens, while her smooth, tanned skin looked flawless in the light.

In the second snap, Nicky flaunted her booty. The photo was taken from the side, and she stood with her back arched, accentuating her curvy derrière. She looked over her shoulder and smiled for the camera.

Nicky faced the lens again in the third snapshot. When one hand on the wall, she smiled while flaunting her chest and flat abs. With her hip cocked to one side, she showed off her hourglass figure.

In the caption, Nicky wrote that she was home for the holidays.

Dozens of her fans took some time to compliment the social media star.

“Wow!! Absolute smokeshow,” wrote one admirer, adding a flame emoji.

“So amazing and beautiful!!! You’re awesome,” a second Instagram user commented.

“Still looking gorgeous my beautiful princess,” quipped a third follower, adding a pink heart emoji.

“It’s always nice to be home, especially for the holidays. You look amazing, Happy holiday,” a fourth fan chimed in.

Earlier in the month, Nicky shared a series of photos that saw her rocking a string bikini. The swimsuit was light blue and featured tiny cups and equally revealing thong bottoms. She also sported a gray sweatshirt, which she lifted playfully for the camera.