Pamela Anderson Says ‘I Turn Boobs Into Trees And Whales And Oceans’ In Passionate IG Post

Pamela Anderson shared a new Instagram post that included a photograph of herself as the character of Barb Wire from the 1996 film of the same name. The image had a graphic atop where she posted a passionate message about preserving the environment. In the snap seen here, Pam looked away from the camera and held a gun. She donned black leather for the character, who owned the Hammerhead nightclub and also had a second job as a bounty hunter.

Within the accompanying caption to the snap, Pamela took the time to express her feelings regarding how the environment can be saved.

The post began with a letter Pamela wrote to PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) when she was 28 years old and the star of Baywatch.

She wrote that at the time the press was interested in her every move and she stated she would like to divert that attention to things more important than her “boobs” or “boyfriends.” She asked if they could join forces and noted that she had been a member of the organization since she was a young girl.

According to the caption, the actress surrendered images of her stunning shape willingly, but there were terms for their use. While her pictures, stories, and love interests circulated the internet and press, she would be talking about the stuff she cared about, which was saving the planet.

Giulio Marcocchi / Getty Images

Pamela added a second statement regarding her wishes going forward. She said that “we might need to lend our own bodies to accomplish a new awareness.”

Pamela claimed that now that so many bodies are gorgeous and erotic, naked and blunt everywhere, every day online, maybe there was nothing else left to think about other than the world itself. She cited world peace, survival, trees, oceans, and whales as some of the topics she was most devoted to.

The actress and activist claimed that while there might be more boobs than whales on the earth, this was no time to talk about numbers or to joke when the world was sinking.

Several of her fans agreed with Pamela’s use of her celebrity status to draw closer attention to the causes she was most passionate about.

“As an artist you are incredible but as a person, you are much more!! How important it is that celebrities use their fame to do good things! Thanks, Pam!” wrote one follower.

“Your devotion to changing the planet is incredible. This post is everything and this land is a more magical place because of bold beautiful loving souls like you. Very grateful to be in your orbit,” penned a second Instagram user.