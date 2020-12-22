‘Riverdale’ Star Madelaine Petsch Is Full Of Laughter While Posing Topless In Sultry Snap

Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch, who plays Cheryl Blossom in the YA drama, took to Instagram this week and delighted her 21.6 million followers with a snap that left very little to the imagination.

In the photo, the beautiful redhead couldn’t stop laughing as she posed topless in the middle of an open doorway, covering her assets with her hands and locks. Petch leaned over for the snap and showed off her slim figure, revealing a glimpse of her toned tummy and arms.

Petsch did wear some clothing for the shot, however. Her bottom half boasted some tight white pants that accentuated her long legs. She topped off the look with a pair of green and brown knee-length boots.

The actress wore a gold ring and colored her nails white for the occasion as well. Her hair was a wavy style and it hung all the way down the front of her body, making it a serviceable replacement for the absent clothing.

In the accompanying caption, the Riverdale bombshell compared herself to a wild animal in its natural slumber. However, her admirers clearly disagreed with the animal observation, as they were quick to point out how stunning she looked.

The photo has already gained over 3 million likes since being uploaded to the image-sharing platform. Petsch also proved to be a compliment magnet, with many fans not holding back when it came to voicing their love and passion for the redhead.

“Shattering the internet,” stated one Instagram user, emphasizing their compliment with some emojis.

“What a babe,” gushed a second Instagrammer.

Paris Hilton also made an appearance via her Instagram account, sharing a fire emoji to convey her feelings about the hot upload.

This icon was present throughout the comments section, as many followers felt flames were more appropriate than words for this special occasion.

Of course, not every comment went down well with the actress’ admirers. One Instagrammer asked her to “FREE THE NIPS,” which some users deemed inappropriate and in poor taste.

Petsch isn’t the only Riverdale actress to tantalized social media users with hot pics in recent times. As The Inquisitr previously documented, Lili Reinhart — who plays Betty Cooper in the series — exposed her chest by going braless in an unzipped jacket a matter of weeks ago.

The fifth season of the hit drama won’t air until next year, so these uploads have kept fans occupied until it returns to their screens.