Anita Herbert Shows Off Body Transformation In Before-And-After Photos

Anita Herbert stunned many of her 2.4 million Instagram followers on Monday, December 21, with her latest photo. The Hungarian model and fitness trainer took to the app to share a before-and-after collage that displayed her body transformation since she started leading a healthy lifestyle, and her fans were in awe.

The image on the left captured Herbert outside as she wore light gray capri pants that sat super low. She had on a dark crop top that exposed her pouchy belly. She was smoking a cigarette in this shot.

In the “after” photo, Herbert rocked a triangle bikini top with small cups that exposed her cleavage. It featured spaghetti straps that tied around her neck.

Herbert paired the swimsuit with a denim mini skirt that showed off her sculpted midriff as well as her toned quads.

Herbert paired the picture with a lengthy caption in which she detailed her path to where she is. She started out by reminding her fans that the only difference between the two photos is that she chose to get started. She concluded her message by urging them to consider signing up for her program so she can help them achieve their fitness goals.

Unsurprisingly, the post drew quite a bit of attention from her followers. In under a day, it has racked up more than 34,000 likes and over 570 comments. They used the comments section to congratulate Herbert on her amazing journey and also to thank her for always being real and inspirational in her posts.

“[C]ongrats on your body of work and that you share your knowledge of a healthier lifestyle,” one of her fans wrote.

“Yay!! I’ve signed up today!! It will be my 5th challenge!!” replied another user.

“Holy smokes, no pun intended! What a transformation. You should be extremely proud. Hell I’m just happy you’re in my feed! Spectacular,” a third admirer shared.

“Super inspirational [clapping hands emoji] a year from now I will be fit af [black heart] thank you for your helpful and kind words,” a fourth fan chimed in.

Herbert is no stranger to flaunting her chiseled physique in her Instagram posts. She often uses these opportunities to engage with her fanbase, sharing tips and having discussions about health and fitness. Last week, she did just that when she posted a photo that captured her rocking an uber-short crop top and underwear as she enjoyed nut butter, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. The white shirt displayed an image of Chester Cheetah, the mascot and logo for Frito-Lay’s Cheetos.