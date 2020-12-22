Gwen Singer Slays In Skintight Green Bodysuit With Plunging Neckline

Gwen Singer let it all hang out in her latest Instagram share. The brunette beauty showed off of a ton of skin as she rocked a revealing outfit while serving up some sultry looks for the camera.

In the sexy shots, Gwen looked smoking hot as she sported a skintight green bodysuit. The garment included long sleeves that clung to her lean arms. It also boasted a plunging neckline that was cut down to her midsection and flashed her insane cleavage in the process.

The ensemble fit snugly around her tiny waist and curvy hips while accentuating her round booty and long, lean legs. Fans also got a small peek at her flat tummy as well. She accessorized the sexy style with layered gold chains around her neck and rings on her fingers. She also added a pair of dangling earrings.

In the first photo, Gwen stood with her hip pushed to the side and her legs apart. She arched her back and gave a smoldering stare into the camera. The second shot featured her with one arm wrapped around her midsection and her other hand in her hair as she closed her eyes.

The third slide saw Gwen standing with one leg crossed in front of the other while tugging at the end of her hair and arching her back. In the final photo she turned her head away from the lens as the soft glow of sunlight streaming through a nearby window illuminated her skin.

Her long, dark hair was parted to the side. The locks were styled in flirty curls that cascaded down her back and spilled over her shoulders.

Gwen’s over 1.2 million followers appeared to fall in love with the shots. The photos garnered more than 23,000 likes in less than 24 hours after they were uploaded to her timeline. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 380 messages.

“Gwen, you are an Immaculate Beauty. Shine on, Gorgeous!” one follower declared.

“You look great in clothes too,” another quipped.

“Gwen very Audrey Hepburn of you Absolutely Spectacular!!!!!” a third comment read.

“You’re cool. I like you,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model appears to have no qualms when it comes to showing off her incredible physique in her online snaps. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gwen recently grabbed the attention of her followers when she posed in an unzipped Christmas onesie in front of the tree. To date, that post has pulled in more than 28,000 likes and over 360 comments.