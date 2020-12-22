Heather Rae Young Says She Doesn’t Have To Do ‘Anything’ This Christmas As Tarek El Moussa’s Family Takes Over

The "Selling Sunset' star will have a low-stress holiday as her guests do the cooking.

In a new interview, the Selling Sunset star revealed that her fiance Tarek El Moussa’s family will be taking over the main duties on the holiday.

Heather, who got engaged to the Flipping 101 star in July, told Page Six she plans to have a quiet Christmas Eve in the California home she shares with Tarek before the whole family comes over for Christmas Day. The luxury relator also revealed that her fiance’s father and stepdad are both “really amazing cooks,” which means she won’t be sweating it out in the kitchen on the holiday.

“They told me I don’t have to stress out about anything,” she dished to the outlet. “I don’t have to do anything. I just have to be at my house and they’re going to handle everything.”

Heather said her house is fully decorated with Christmas lights both inside and out. She also dished about holiday traditions she shares with Taylor and Brayden, Tarek’s two kids with his ex-wife Christina Anstead.

The Netflix beauty revealed that she hides an Elf on the Shelf for both kids along with a small gift for each child. She also teased that Taylor, 10, is getting a guitar while Brayden, 5, is into sharks and will be getting gifts with that theme.

While she won’t an official stepmom until she marries Tarek sometime next year, Heather is clearly enjoying the holiday season as a bonus mom to the HGTV star’s children. In a sweet post shared to Instagram, seen here, the former model posed with Tarek and the kids in matching red and black buffalo print pajamas as they sat on a garland-adorned staircase.

“It’s that time again!!” Heather captioned the shot. “Matching jammies. Thank you to my fiancé [Tarek El Moussa] for being a bad a** & wearing whatever I tell him to. Because we got the cutest pic with the cutest kids. This is our Christmas card!! Happy holidays to you!”

While they swap holidays with Tarek’s ex-wife, last month Heather expressed excitement that 2020 was Tarek’s year to have the children on December 25th.

“We have the kids on Christmas Day,” she told Life & Style. “We’ll probably do something with Tarek’s family and hopefully my parents will be able to be there too, and hopefully my family can join us then.”