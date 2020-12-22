‘Double Shot At Love’ Star Derynn Paige Wears A Tight Fitting Baby Pink Jumpsuit For Christmas

Double Shot at Love star Derynn Paige wore a white, tight-fitting jumpsuit as she sat in front of a Christmas tree in a new Instagram share. The raven-haired stunner looked lovely in the new share as she modeled a set from her Goddess of Easton lingerie line.

The reality television star, who shared the small screen alongside Jersey Shore staples Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino, added the new photograph to the line’s official Instagram page. In the image, Derynn modeled a casual clothing set called Rebekka. The item is for sale on her website and includes a one-piece jumpsuit with a matching long cardigan.

Derynn sat on a fluffy, white rug which was placed on a light-colored tiled floor. It provided a sassy contrast to the outfit, which looked more sensual than the average jumpsuit. The cut was made to cling to the body without being too revealing. It has thick shoulder straps that fall into a v-neckline. The waistline sits right at the perfect spot for Derynn to pull the attached drawstring tight and show off her figure.

Long, loose-legged pants fit snugly around her bottom and fell into a slight flare at the ankle.

The cardigan was worn off of her shoulders in the snap. It was wrapped loosely around her arms. Derynn leaned her left hand on top of a silver and white wrapped Christmas gift.

Behind the stunner was a flocked Christmas tree that was decorated with silver adornments.

Derynn’s long, dark tresses were fashioned into soft waves. As she tilted her head to the right, her curls fell loosely over her shoulder and provided a dramatic contrast to the light color of her clothing.

On December 18, Derynn posted a snapshot where she wore red lace lingerie from Goddess of Easton which fit her like a second skin as reported by The Inquisitr. In the caption of the image, she promoted her line and its availability for holiday shopping.

Her fans and followers loved the snap and shared their appreciation in the comments section of the post.

“Oh I love that color, so beautiful and you look stunning in this pic,” wrote one fan.

“Finally, something I was able to get before it sold out. I am so excited to receive this,” penned a second follower.

“SOOOO cute,” claimed a third Instagram user.

“You are breathtaking. I swear you get prettier each picture you post,” remarked a fourth fan of the reality star.