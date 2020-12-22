Bri Teresi Rocks A Red Bodysuit & Knit Socks In Hot New Update: ‘Would You Keep Me Warm In This Little Cabin?’

Bri Teresi added some heat to her feed with a seconds-long clip that saw her in a festive outfit. The post was shared to her feed on December 22, and its been attracting a ton of attention from her massive army of fans.

In place of a geotag, Bri shared the title of the track that was playing in the background of the clip. She was perched up on a wooden ledge in front of a window that overlooked a backyard with tall trees. It looked like a beautiful day, and ample amounts of sunlight spilling into the cabin and over Bri’s bombshell body. The model worked it for the camera, moving her body in different ways as she gazed into the lens with an a sultry stare. She flaunted her amazing figure in a bodysuit that left little to the imagination.

The red garment perfectly complimented the model’s bronze skin. The top of the piece was trimmed with gray fabric that ran along the neckline and in the middle of Bri’s chest. It had a row of silver buttons in the middle, exposing her ample bust for her audience to admire. She rolled the sleeves to a three-quarter length, showing off even more skin in the process. The garment proceeded to fit tightly around Bri’s midsection, accentuating her tiny frame.

The bottom of the outfit was just as hot, and it showed way more than it covered. Its legholes were lined with the same gray fabric and hit high on her thighs, leaving her bronze stems entirely on display for the camera. She added a pair of knit socks that went well past her knees to complete her look.

Bri wore her long, blond locks down and slightly waved. She also rocked a buffalo check hat that was lined with fur to keep her head warm. In the post’s caption, she asked her fans who would keep her warm and she also made sure to tag her photographer.

Fans have not been shy about showing their love for the sizzling new snap. In less than 24 hours, the post has accrued more than 6,400 likes and 240-plus comments. Some social media users raved over Bri’s bombshell body while a few more used emoji instead of words to express their feelings.

“For as long as you wanted gorgeous,” one fan wrote about the caption.

“The most beautiful and the sexiest girl,” a second social media user exclaimed.

“Greetings gorgeous! I am on my way girl,” another wrote, adding a series of flames, hearts, and snowman emoji.

“Wow l do not get tired of saying what you are very beautiful,” one more added.