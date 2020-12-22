Sofia Richie, 22, Straddles Jet Ski In Tiny Thong Bikini In Front Of Dad Lionel

Sofia flashed plenty of skin out on the water.

Sofia Richie didn’t change up her penchant for tiny string bikinis during her family vacation with dad Lionel Richie. In candid new photos, the star sizzled as she straddled a jet ski and put her toned booty on full display in very skimpy thong bikini bottoms.

In paparazzi photos that can be seen exclusively via The Daily Mail, Sofia flashed plenty of skin as she showed off her body confidence in St. Barts.

Sofia enjoyed family time on a huge yacht and confidently sped around the water on a silver jet ski as she flashed her toned, tanned bare legs. She revealed her jaw dropping curves in pink and purple tie-dye string bottoms, as they barely covered her derrière. They were made of a tiny piece of ruched material with thin strings tied into bows over her hips.

Sofia stood up on the vehicle to show off her balance and toned buns. She stayed safe with a bright pink, black, and white life jacket and had her long, blond hair tied up.

Sofia and Lionel were joined by her brother, Miles Brockman Richie, and the “All Night Long” hitmaker’s girlfriend, Lisa Parigi. The couple were also photographed on the water alongside to the 22-year-old as they rode tandem with Lisa at the back in a skintight black wetsuit.

John Lamparski / Getty Images

The American Idol judge opted for navy swim shorts and a swim top, though the 71-year-old later went shirtless on the boat. He was also photographed keeping himself in shape by working out on an exercise machine as he spoke to a crew member.

When Sofia returned to the yacht, she revealed her skimpy triangle bikini top in the same material. It showed plenty of her décolletage with thin ties around her neck and back. She accessorized with several necklaces, bracelets, and sunglasses.

The Candidly Nicole star shielded herself from the sun with a light bucket hat and covered up in black and yellow floral shorts as she walked along the deck. The family’s boat was so large it featured a hot tub, outdoor seating area, and what appeared to be a bar.

Sofia previously flaunted her sun-kissed body in a string two-piece on Instagram earlier this month when she shared three photos of herself at a tropical beach. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wowed in a very similar bikini, that time in a blue tie-dye print, as she posed with her long, blond hair down.