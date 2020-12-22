‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Steffy Hides Secrets, Zoe’s Upset With Paris

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, December 22 reveal that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) hides her secret from the woman she wronged. In the meantime, Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) is furious that her sister is still in town.

The Bold and the Beautiful daily spoilers indicate that secrets, lies, and some jealousy will dominate Tuesday’s episode.

Steffy Forrester Lies to Hope Logan

Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) is still blissfully unaware that her husband and stepsister wronged her. Steffy and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) slept together when he thought that Hope was cheating on him with Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson).

In fact, Hope is delighted that she has such a devoted spouse and recently praised Liam for his loyalty. Even though he swore to be the best husband to her, Liam is struggling with guilty feelings.

According to The TV Guide, Hope and Steffy will have a conversation. It appears as if the Forrester co-CEO will quickly need to cover up when Hope asks a pointed question. Perhaps she still doesn’t know where her husband spent the night when Thomas collapsed and wants to know if Liam spent it at the cliff house.

Either way, Steffy will need to come up with a solid lie. She doesn’t need Hope suspecting anything because she has too much to lose. She has chosen to commit herself to Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) and knows that she will lose him if he finds out that she cheated on him.

Zoe Furious With Paris Buckingham On The Bold and the Beautiful

Zoe is used to flying solo. Ever since her sister returned to town, she has had to share the spotlight. Even though Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) is employed elsewhere, she spends a lot of time at Forrester Creations.

In particular, Zoe is mad that Zende Forrester Dominguez (Delon de Metz) has taken a liking to Paris. Even though she would never admit it, she feels jealous because he is giving her sibling the attention that she wishes he could give to her.

Although Zoe is engaged to Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor), it seems as if she still carries a torch for the designer. To make matters worse, everyone keeps standing up for the pink-haired social worker.

Zoe is mad at Paris for upending her life and confronts her. She wants to know when she’s leaving town and if she has any plans for her future. Zoe has worked hard at making a life for herself in Los Angeles and doesn’t need her sister tagging along.