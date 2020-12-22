Alexa Collins Flaunts Her Enviable Figure In A Tiny Crop Top

Blond beauty Alexa Collins thrilled her 1.2 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a gorgeous snap taken outdoors in which she rocked a simple yet sexy ensemble. Alexa stood on a wooden boardwalk area with a white fence visible in the background, as well as several palm trees with lush green fronds. A few pieces of mismatched furniture were positioned atop a raised area underneath the trees, although the focal point of the shot remained Alexa’s tantalizing curves.

She rocked an ensemble from the brand PrettyLittleThing, and she made sure to tag the label’s own Instagram page in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. Alexa kept things basic with a mauve cropped tank that was sleeveless, leaving her slender arms and shoulders exposed. The piece was crafted from a thin fabric that stretched over her ample assets, and had a scooped neckline that revealed a serious amount of cleavage. The top extended a few inches below her breasts, placing some of her toned stomach on display as well.

She opted to pair the cropped tank with high-waisted light-wash jeans. The waistband of her bottoms came right to her belly button, accentuating her slim waist. The material hugged her shapely hips and toned thighs before transforming into a slightly looser fit towards the bottom of her pants, particularly around the knees. One knee had a large distressed slash across the denim, giving the whole outfit an effortless vibe.

Alexa finished the look with a few accessories, including a pair of slightly tinted sunglasses that she wore perched on her nose. She added a few delicate silver rings for a bit of sparkle, and had a brown bag slung over her shoulder.

Her long blond locks were parted in the middle, the silky tresses cascading down her chest in a sleek look, and she kept her gaze focused on something in the distance as she posed for the image.

Her followers absolutely loved the share, and the post racked up over 4,200 likes as well as 99 comments within just 51 minutes of going live.

“Beautiful woman,” one fan wrote simply.

“With you and that smoking body of yours? Yes,” another follower chimed in, responding to the culinary question that Alexa posed in the caption.

“As always, you look gorgeous and great again. You’re terrific,” a third fan remarked.

“I’d get tacos with you anytime! You look so fantastic!” yet another commented.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Alexa shared a steamy duo of snaps in which she rocked a ruffled black bikini and posed poolside. She had her four-legged friend, a pup named Tzatziki, in her arms as she flaunted her fit figure.