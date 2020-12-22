WWE News: ‘Monday Night Raw’ Superstar Admits To Being Unhappy In Company – ‘Something Has Got To Change’

WWE’s Ricochet has had a difficult 2020 in regard to his performances, and the Monday Night Raw superstar has been vocal about his unhappiness with his current position in the sports entertainment company. Speaking on the latest episode of Raw Talk, by way of WrestlingNews.co, the former United States Champion said that “something has got to change” moving forward.

Ricochet was being interviewed following yet another loss on the latest episode of the red brand’s weekly television show, this time to Retribution’s T-Bar. According to the high-flyer, he’s tired of putting other wrestlers over while they climb up the ladder and he continues to take pins every night.

He stated that he might need to try a different approach, though he’s unsure what that could entail at the moment. However, he did hint at a potential heel turn, if that’s what it takes to turn his fortunes around.

During the conversation, Charly Caruso suggested that Ricochet join Retribution. While he said that he doesn’t want to pair up with the rebellious faction, he didn’t rule it out either.

“I also cannot continue to be the one that people step over in order to further their own careers. If that means trying something a little different, who knows?”

Ricochet is one of the red brand’s most consistent babyfaces, but his duties this year have required him to be an enhancement talent for heels. He’s feuded with Retribution, The Hurt Business and Andrade, and he’s failed to pick up major victories against these opponents.

He also noted how he failed to make the most of his WWE Championship against Brock Lesnar at the last Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia. While Ricochet was never expected to defeat “The Beast Incarnate,” he revealed that he was disappointed not to put on a good display in the match.

While Raw Talk is known for letting performers speak in a freer format, Ricochet’s words suggested that officials are planning on making some changes to his character. It remains to be seen if he’ll be given a push, but he might receive some type of special focus.

As The Inquisitr previously documented, officials are reportedly looking into pushing more underutilized performers in an effort to increase ratings. The viewership recently reached a record low, which reportedly prompted Vince McMahon and the creative team to come up with a list of talents who could help turn things around if they’re given an opportunity to shine.