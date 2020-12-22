Katelyn Runck Flaunts Cleavage In A Plunging Yellow Sports Bra & Matching Leggings At Balboa Bay Resort

Katelyn Runck treated her large fan base to another sexy Instagram update that saw her in a curve-hugging ensemble. The model’s December 22 post included two new photos that added some serious heat to her already fiery feed.

The first image in the deck captured Katelyn posing on an outdoor balcony. A geotag indicated that she was at the Balboa Bay Resort. She sat in a wicker chair next to a metal railing. The model was perched on a cream-colored cushion and had one hand on the chair’s arm. She gazed into the camera with a slight smile, her lips parted. The next image in the series saw Katelyn rocking the same outfit. She had a plastic container from MegaFit Meals on her lap.

She sported a sexy outfit in a vibrant yellow fabric that popped against her bronzed skin. A tag in the post indicated that the workout-chic look was from Alo Yoga. On top, she wore a tight sports bra with a deep v-neckline that plunged low into her chest, exposing her ample cleavage. There was semi-sheer trim along the top edge that showed even more skin. The garment cut off mid-torso to expose her sculpted abs. It also boasted a set of thick straps that were tight on her shoulders, leaving her muscular arms on display.

She teamed the top with a pair of matching leggings. They had a snug, thick waistband that covered her navel, accentuating her hourglass frame. The rest of the leggings hugged her sculpted legs and thighs. Katelyn pulled her long, brunette locks back in a ponytail, and she rocked a dainty silver ring on one finger to complete her attire.

The model also shared a lengthy caption on balanced meals. Within minutes of the sizzling update going live on her feed, it’s amassed more than 5,500 likes and 200-plus comments. Many of her fans applauded her body while a few more used emoji instead of words to express their feelings.

“Hello, and good morning my beautiful sunshine,” one follower wrote with a flame and heart-eye emoji.

“YELLOW LOOKS GOOD ON YOU!! NICE SHOOT!!” a second social media user chimed in.

“Have a Happy Holidays with your family, friends and your loved ones,” a third complimented with a few smiley faces.

“Katelyn you are always so beautiful and smart! Merry Christmas to you and your family. May you enjoy all the time spent with them,” a fourth admirer added.