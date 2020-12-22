Katelyn Runck Flaunts Cleavage In A Plunging Yellow Bra & Matching Leggings At Balboa Bay Resort

Katelyn Runck treated her large fan base to another sexy Instagram update that saw her in a curve-hugging ensemble. The model’s December 22 post included two new photos that added some serious heat to her already fiery feed.

The first image in the deck captured Katelyn posing on an outdoor terrace. A geotag indicated that she was at the Balboa Bay Resort. She sat on a wicker chair next to an iron balcony that let sunlight in. The model was perched up on a cream-colored cushion and had one hand on the chair’s side and the opposite resting on the top of a sign. She gazed into the camera with a slight smile, and her lips parted. The next image in the series saw Katelyn rocking the same, sexy outfit. She had a plastic container with a meal from MegaFit Meals on her lap.

She sported a sexy outfit with a vibrant yellow fabric that popped against her bronze skin. A tag in the post indicated that the workout-chic look was from Alo. On top, she wore a tight bra with a deep v-neckline that plunged low into her chest, exposing her ample bust. The perimeter was constructed of a semi-sheer fabric that showed even more skin. The garment was tight on her ribs and cut off to expose her sculpted abs. It also boasted a set of thick straps that were tight on her shoulders, leaving her muscular arms on display.

She teamed the look with a pair of bottoms that matched the same color and style as her top. It had a thick waistband that was snug on above her navel, accentuating her hourglass frame. The rest of the garment was snug on her sculpted legs and thighs. Katelyn pulled back her long, brunette locks in a ponytail, and she rocked a dainty silver ring on one finger to complete her attire.

The model also shared a lengthy caption on balanced meals. Within minutes of the sizzling update going live on her feed, it’s amassed more than 5,500 likes and 200p-plus comments. Most Instagrammers applauded her body while a few more used emoji instead of words to express their feelings.

“Hello, and good morning my beautiful sunshine,” one follower wrote with a flame and heart-eye emoji.

“YELLOW LOOKS GOOD ON YOU!! NICE SHOOT!!” a second social media user chimed in.

“Have a Happy Holidays with your family, friends and your loved ones,” a third complimented with a few smiley faces.

“Katelyn you are always so beautiful and smart! Merry Christmas to you and your family. May you enjoy all the time spent with them,” a fourth added.