Alexis Clark Rocks Nude Thong Bottoms With Legs Apart: ‘The Category Is Body’

Alexis Clark went full bombshell in her most recent Instagram upload on Monday. The blond beauty flashed some skin as she posed seductively for the camera.

In the sexy shot, Alexis looked like a total smokeshow as she opted for a pair of nude thong bottoms. The garment was pulled up high over her curvaceous hips and fit firmly around her thin midsection as they emphasized her perfectly around booty and thick thighs in the process.

She added a skintight white crop top. The shirt clung to her ample bust and included short sleeves that flaunted her toned arms. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also on full display in the shot. She accessorized the skimpy look with a bracelet on her wrist and a pair of white socks.

Alexis sat on her knees on the floor in front of her bed for the pic. She had her legs apart and one hand resting over her knee. Her other hand held her phone in order to snap the selfie. She arched her back and twisted her torso while looking into the phone to get the shot.

In the background, a pink blanket and some clothing items could be seen draped over the bed. A large television also hung on the wall. In the caption of the post, Alexis joked that the category of the photo was body.

Her long, blond hair was parted in the center. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that hung down her back.

Alexis’ 801,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 66,000 times within the first 14 hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also flooded the comments section with over 740 messages during that time.

“It’s honestly crazy that a girl like this is just roaming the earth,” one follower stated.

“Beautiful beautiful body,” another wrote.

“Always so very pretty,” a third comment read.

“Just absolutely beautiful queen,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to showing some skin in her online uploads. She’s often seen rocking racy bathing suits, teeny lingerie, tight tops, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Alexis recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she opted for a bright orange bikini as she soaked up some sunshine in Florida. That post also made a splash among her adoring fans. It’s racked up more than 67,000 likes and over 600 comments to date.