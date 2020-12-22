2021 Numerals Arrive In New York’s Times Square & Signal An End To 2020

The 2021 numerals have arrived in New York’s Times Square, a signal that will put an official end to the tumultuous year of 2020. ABC 7 New York has reported that the giant, 7-foot-tall structure that will herald the next 365 days arrived at the crossroads of the world at 11 a.m. on December 21. The news site reported that the sign takes nearly 526 energy-efficient LED bulbs to light up.

The numerals made a trip to the Big Apple after a coast-to-coast trip that began in California. The sign was driven more than 5,000 miles through 15 states to get to the center of New York City according to Times Square producer Jeff Strauss, who shared to PIX11 that the sign was met by cheers throughout its journey.

“As these numerals were being driven across the country by Kia drivers, people along the way at every stop were cheering,” Tim said. “Everyone can’t wait until 2020 is over.”

ABC7 stated that those in the area will have a chance to take photos with the iconic item outside in a safe, socially distanced space until noon on Wednesday.

The numbers will then be lifted to the top of One Times Square, where they will remain in position until the Eve ball drop.

PIX11 reported that fewer than 100 people will be invited to ring in 2021 in Times Square. Doctors, nurses, teachers, grocery store employees, and transit workers will be invited to enjoy the celebration in socially distant pens.

Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images

“To make up the experience we have a new way to watch,” said Tim Thompkins with the Times Square Alliance. “Besides broadcast TV, there is a New Year’s Eve app, which is interactive. You can even choose the camera angles.”

The sign will be joined by the official Times Square ball, which will fall to just atop the 2021 fixture at the stroke of midnight. It is a geodesic sphere, 12 feet in diameter, and weighs 11,875 pounds. It is covered with a total of 2,688 Waterford Crystal triangles that vary in size said the official site of the legendary item. It is capable of displaying a palette of more than 16 million vibrant colors and billions of patterns that create a kaleidoscope of tones atop One Times Square. It is illuminated by 32,256 LEDs and each module contains 48 LEDs: 12 red, 12 blue, 12 green, and 12 white for a total of 8,064 of each color.

The first New Year’s Eve ball lowering celebration atop One Times Square was in 1907. A permanent was unveiled at the top of One Times Square in 2008 where it remains throughout the year.