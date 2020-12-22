Alessandra Ambrosio, 39, Pulls Down Bikini Bottoms During Yacht Party With Girlfriends

The ex-Victoria's Secret Angel got very cheeky in a tiny bikini and revealed a tattoo.

Alessandra Ambrosio got very cheeky during a recent bikini yacht party with her girlfriends. The Brazilian lingerie model partied with a group of girlfriends in a series of photos shared on Instagram on December 21, and Alessandra put her booty very much on display.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel posed on the edge of the boat next to six of her bikini-clad friends. She tugged down her thong bottoms, taken from her Gal Floripa line, with her left hand to flash even more of her toned derrière. The 39-year-old mom-of-two also revealed a tattoo on her lower back as she smiled big and gave the camera a look over her shoulder.

Alessandra wowed in a baby pink two-piece with ruffles across her hips, which she coupled with a skimpy matching top with thin strings on the shoulders that were tied into large bows. She had her long, brunette hair down and accessorized with bracelets on her left wrist.

Her friends also rocked colorful pieces from her line. TV host Renata Kuerten, who stood on the far left, followed Alessandra’s lead and pulled at her skimpy bottoms with her back to the camera.

In the second photo, the group leapt into the water with their arms in the air. The supermodel tagged Carol Mendes, Cassia Lara, Gal Floripa co-founder Gisele Coria, Louise Luz, and CJ Mares.

The third and final snap showed the ladies as they hit the water with Sabrina Muller and CJ looking on from the boat with a Brazilian flag above them.

In the caption, Alessandra admitted they had “too much fun.” According to her geotag, they were at Angra dos Reis in Rio de Janeiro.

Fans shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“Beautiful!!!” one Instagram user wrote with three heart eye emoji.

“Suns out buns out,” another commented with a red heart.

“Wow megaaa [Beautiful],” another wrote with two of the same emoji and three heart eye faces.

“HOTTIES,” a fourth comment read in all caps with two kissy faces.

A big hit with fans, the upload received more than 132,000 likes and 560-plus comments in less than 21 hours.

Instagram users got a tease of the boat party last week when Gal Floripa posted a stunning shot of the ladies flashing plenty of skin in their swimwear when they gathered around a table. Alessandra gave a big smile and flaunted her tanned derrière for the camera in the same bikini.