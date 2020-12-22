Russian Hottie Polina Malinovskaya Rocks Tight Black Bodysuit & Pigtail Buns: ‘Mom Is Back’

Polina Malinovskaya took to Instagram to wow her fans in a curve-hugging outfit that did her nothing but favors. The December 21 post saw the model trade in her bikini for something that covered a little more.

The post included five new photos that showed off her fit figure. A geotag in the upload indicated that she was in Moscow, Russia. The first image in the series captured the model posing with her body turned in profile. She stood in a lobby in front of a pair of elevators. Polina tilted her head to the side and parted her lips as she met the lens with a sultry stare. She staggered her feet and draped her arms near her sides. Polina had her backside facing toward the camera in the next image, and she looked over her shoulder with a seductive stare.

The next three photos in the series captured the model working it for the camera and striking one sexy pose after the next. Polina rocked an all-black bodysuit from retailers Revolve and GRLFRND. On her upper half, she sported a tight top with a slight turtleneck that covered her collar. It had three-quarter-length sleeves that left her wrists and hands uncovered. The piece proceeded to fit tightly around her midsection, highlighting her hourglass curves.

The bottom of the ensemble was just as hot. The garment resembled a pair of leggings that were tight on her sculpted thighs and ankles. She added a pair of platform boots with matching laces and a high heel that added another sexy element to the shot. Polina also wore a chunky black belt with silver accents around her waist, highlighting her tiny frame.

Polina wrote “mom is back” and tagged the clothing companies in the update’s caption. Within a day of the upload going live on her feed, it’s earned more than 140,000 likes and 500-plus comments. People from all around the world took time to comment on the shot, and the overwhelming majority dropped a line to let Polina know how amazing she looked. A few more opted to use emoji instead of words to express their feelings.

“Mom is back and hotter then ever,” one follower gushed, adding a series of flames and hearts.

“So beauty… so elegance…so top,” a second fan chimed in.

“You are so hot. This look is a total vibe mama,” a third gushed with the addition of a few heart-eyes.

“Ur like from a Fairy Tale but not. Marry me please,” one more commented.