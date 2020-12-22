Jilissa Zoltko Flaunts Perfect Figure In A Tie-Dye Swimsuit: ‘Winter In Miami’

Jilissa Zoltko took to her Instagram page on December 22 to upload a sultry snapshot. In the update, the American model celebrated the start of the winter season by rocking a skimpy blue tie-dye swimsuit from PrettyLittleThing that showed off her assets and enviable curves.

Jilissa was photographed outdoors. Avid fans of the influencer are likely familiar with the location, as it appears in many of her snaps. The area is part of her apartment building and includes a lounge area and a swimming pool.

In the sizzling snap, the babe could be seen sitting on a flat surface with one leg tucked near her body. She placed her hands on her leg and foot as she tilted her head to the side, gazing into the camera with a sultry expression. The background mostly showed the lounge area with its furniture and décor.

Jilissa sported a sexy cut-out bathing suit that highlighted her slender figure. The swimwear looked like a two-piece that was connected by big O-rings and thin straps across her midsection. It also had a plunging neckline, which displayed her ample cleavage.

The lower part of the suit featured high-cut bottoms that displayed plenty of skin. A ring in the center sat directly beneath a ring over her torso, with straps going between them.

The hot law student wore her blond locks down, parted in the center, and styled in loose waves. She let the long locks fall down her back, with some strands grazing her shoulder. For jewelry, she sported a pair of gold hoop earrings, a bangle, and several rings. She also had her nails painted with a light polish.

In the caption, Jilissa wrote about the current season in Miami. While it’s snowing and chilly in other parts of the United States, Florida seemed to still be warm. She also added a tag for PrettyLittleThing.

As of this writing, the share has received more than 32,500 likes and over 410 comments. Fans and followers from all over the globe showered her with compliments. Many of them praised her beauty and stunning physique. Countless others struggled to find the right words to express their thoughts and opted to use emoji instead.

“Beautiful and super sexy,” gushed an admirer.

“Call me weird, but I love staring at your sexy feet! You are so gorgeous!!” added another fan.

“My kind of winter. Sunny and warm. I need to move further south,” a third follower commented.