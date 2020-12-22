Meg Kylie Stuns In Floral Lace Panties & Matching Bra

Meg Kylie was scantily clad in her most recent Instagram upload on Monday night. The gorgeous model stunned her adoring fans as she posed in a racy underwear set.

In the sexy snap, Meg left little to the imagination as she rocked a pair of floral lace panties. The lingerie was cut high over her curvy hips and wrapped snugly around her petite waist while showing off her shapely thighs in the process.

She added a matching blue-and-white bra that boasted a low-cut neckline and exposed her abundant cleavage. She allowed the thin straps to fall off of her shoulders as they put the spotlight on her toned arms. She accessorized the barely there look with a pair of gold hoop earrings and rings on her fingers. She also rocked a thick bracelet and a dainty chain around her neck.

Meg stood in front of a beige wall for the shot. She had her weight shifted to the side slightly and one arm wrapped over her flat tummy. She held her phone in her other hand in order to snap the sexy selfie. Her back was arched and she tilted her head to the side as she wore a sultry expression on her face.

Her long, dark hair was parted down the middle. The locks were styled into a thick braid that she pushed over one shoulder. A few loose pieces also framed her face.

Meg’s 851,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 28,000 times within the first 12 hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 240 remarks about the pic during that time.

“The picture says it all,” one follower wrote.

“Girl your gorgeous,” another gushed.

“Absolutely fabulous eyes and sexy body gorgeous lady,” a third social media user declared.

“Looking lovely and sweet as always babe,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to showing off her enviable curves in her online snaps. She’s often seen rocking racy looks that highlight her hourglass figure and display plenty of skin.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Meg recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a sheer teal lingerie set while she lounged around outside and soaked up some sun. That post also proved to be a popular one among her fans. To date, it’s raked in more than 40,000 likes and over 20,000 comments.