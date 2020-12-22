Diana Maux Puts On Busty Presentation In Lacy Black Bra: ‘I Don’t Like That I Need To Hide My Nipples’

Instagram fitness maven Diana Maux looked smoking-hot in her latest update. The model looked provocative in some skimpy lingerie and had her 604,000 followers flocking to view her offering.

Diana made a statement in her caption that sparked some interest on her page. She claimed that she disliked hiding her nipples, per Instagram’s rules. The lifestyle coach wanted to know why she needed to hide them if they were beautiful. She felt that men did not need to cover theirs. The comments on her post went crazy as the majority of her fans agreed with her. The pic has already racked up more than 11,000 likes and a slew of comments.

“I’m trying to imagine if I had to hide my nipples on every one of my posts,” a person wrote.

Another follower had plenty to say about gender equality and nudity.

“Facts. I’ve been saying that since I was a kid. It’s just society as a whole. Nudity and/or natural beauty… shouldn’t be so shameful and hidden as if it’s not there. It’s natural but we’ve censored so much that we want to act like we don’t know what’s there… Never understood how guys can walk outside with no shirt and go run but if women do it it’s disgusting, against the law… Ridiculous,” they expressed their thoughts.

A final Instagram follower just thought that Diana was beautiful.

“You are absolutely gorgeous and sexy.”

The Colombian model wore a push-up bra that allowed her bountiful cleavage to almost spill from their cups. The lacy lingerie complemented her golden skin tone and emphasized her generous assets.

On her lower half, she rocked a loose-fitting pair of briefs. The underwear sat low on her hips and put her thighs and curvy hips on display.

Both the bra and panties put her chiseled midsection on display. She showed off her waspish waist that highlighted her hourglass proportions.

Diana styled her brown mane in a side part. She then gathered her tresses in a low ponytail that she wore over her shoulder. Some of her bangs escaped and framed her face. The model completed her look with some earrings and a delicate necklace around her neck.

The 33-year-old snapped the pic while inside a cozy venue. Diana sat on a bench at a wooden table. She faced the camera and let her elbows rest on the table behind her. The fitness instructor tilted her head to the side provocatively. She parted her lips while pouting them slightly, as she widened her eyes at the lens.

Diana dressed up for Halloween, too. She wore a racy costume and took to the streets of Hollywood in her risqué ensemble.