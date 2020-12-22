Kelly Gale Wears Nothing But Bikini Bottoms As She Sprawls Out In The Sand: ‘Made It To Hawaii’

Kelly Gale is slaying Instagram yet again.

On Monday, December 21, the Victoria’s Secret model celebrated touching down in Hawaii with a smoking-hot new addition to her feed. The photo was taken on a beautiful beach, where Kelly was seen lying on her side in the damp sand. She propped her head in her hand as the wave gently flowed up to the shore around her while the sun illuminated the cloudy sky with a gorgeous glow.

While the Swedish hottie is no stranger to showing off her bombshell physique in scanty swimwear, she took things to the next level for the sultry beachside photoshoot. She slipped into nothing more than a pair of strappy bikini bottoms as she sprawled out on the beach — a look that likely sent more than a few pulses racing within her massive online audience.

Kelly stunned as she flaunted her killer curves in the cherry red swimwear that popped against her deep, allover tan. The garment covered up only what was necessary of her lower half, leaving her long, lean legs and pert booty well on display for her followers to admire. It had a thin stringy waistband that tied high up on her hips in loose bows that helped to accentuate her trim waist. The style also drew attention to her flat tummy and chiseled abs.

The brunette beauty made the bold decision to ditch her bikini top, upping the ante of her racy swimwear look. She wrapped one of her toned arms around her bare chest in an effort to cover up her bust enough so as not to violate any of Instagram’s strict no-nudity guidelines. While the move was successful, an ample amount of cleavage and underboob was still well within eyesight as she worked the camera, sending temperature soaring even higher on her feed.

The topless shot caused quite a stir amongst Kelly’s 1.4 million followers on the social media platform, who have awarded the upload more than 41,000 likes in less than a day’s time. Dozens took their admiraiton a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post as well to shower the catwalk queen with love.

“Beautiful shot,” one person wrote.

“An angel in paradise,” quipped another fan.

“Hawaii is better with you!” a third follower declared.

“Sensational,” added a fourth admirer.

Kelly has been keeping her fans entertained with a number of skin-baring snaps lately. Over the weekend, the beauty steamed things up with a photo of herself rocking a tiny string bikini in the sauna. The look was another winner, earning over 74,000 likes and 529 comments to date.