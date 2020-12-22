Vicky Aisha Lifts Up Her Teddy & Flashes Thong-Clad Booty In Flirty Christmas Snap

Australian Instagram model Vicky Aisha kicked off the week with a sizzling Christmas-themed upload, thrilling fans with her voluptuous curves while posing against a festive backdrop. The blond vixen was clad in a revealing green teddy, putting on a sexy show as she pulled up her lingerie and flashed her bodacious booty.

Vicky’s ample buns were fully bared by an impossibly tiny thong that provided next-to-no coverage to her bountiful figure. The seriously skimpy number sported a minuscule triangular back made out of a semi-sheer fabric that matched her teddy. It had thin spaghetti straps that appeared to stretch above her hips, disappearing under her skirt and teasing her lower back.

Meanwhile, the top clung tightly to her midsection, draping down in the front. Vicky stretched her arm slightly to the side, holding up the hemline and giving fans an eyeful of her generous backside. Although her chest was not fully visible due to the angle of the shot, followers could notice the lingerie had see-through lace cups that left little to the imagination. Vicky was braless underneath the gossamer item, giving her audience a peek at her buxom assets as she looked over her shoulder.

The smoking-hot look was complete with thin shoulder straps, which left her impressive sleeve tattoo in full view of the camera. Likewise, the ink on her hip and thigh was also on display in the saucy pose.

The tattooed beauty cocked her hip and parted her thighs ever so slightly, all the while fixing the lens with an intense gaze and a sultry smirk. Her long tresses spilled down her back in tousled waves, drawing attention to the teddy’s low-cut design.

The model appeared to be standing in front of a patterned curtain, which looked like wood paneling decorated with a Christmas bough and fairy lights. The dark-toned background made her outfit pop out and accentuated her glowing tan. Vicky took to her caption to ask fans whether they liked the color on her, reeling in a positive response from her online admirers.

The stunner also inquired what topics to cover in her posts in the new year.

“To be honest I am enjoying house updates, [it’s] nice seeing cool projects come to life… And yes, green is perfect,” one Instagrammer answered her query.

“[You’re] Stunning in green as for the 2021 posts, you could share decorations ideas with your followers,” chimed in another fan.

“Dayum!” a third follower said of her smoldering look, trailed by a pair of flames and an eyes emoji. “More progress vids/pics on your house would be cool! And let’s not forget the booty more of that would be dope too,” they added.

“Yes. [It] Is like looking at an emerald,” a fourth person described Vicky’s attire.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Vicky showed off more of her emerald-colored lingerie in a sultry slideshow posted December 17, wherein she flaunted her bombshell curves in a see-through lace two-piece set while sucking on candy cane. Two days prior, the Aussie smokeshow displayed her curvy posterior in red satin underwear and a Santa hat while posing next to a Christmas tree.