‘Baywatch’ Star Charlotte McKinney Flashes Underboob In Tiny String Bikini At The Beach

The former 'DWTS' contestant showed plenty of skin on the sand.

Charlotte McKinney didn’t leave a lot to the imagination when she shared a number of sizzling bikini shots on Instagram. The model and Dancing with the Stars Season 20 contestant wowed in a series of beach photos as she put her flawless figure on full display.

The first snap showed the 27-year-old in a black-and-white zebra-print cover-up with spaghetti straps as her blond hair blew in the breeze. She rocked dark sunglasses and gave the camera a sultry look while she posed on the sand.

The star, who appeared in the 2017 Baywatch movie, ditched the dress to reveal her toned and tanned body. She flashed a little underboob in a tiny black triangle string top, which only just covered her assets with string ties around her neck and back.

She paired it with tiny matching black bottoms that highlighted her impressive abs. The bikini bottoms had thin straps over her hips that she pulled up to sit in line with her naval.

Charlotte sat on a white towel over the sand and placed both arms behind her. She bent her toned right leg with her other stretched out.

The model adopted a similar pose in the third photo, but was shot in profile as she looked forward. She placed her left hand up to her sunglasses as a shirtless beach goer and a child walked behind her by the ocean.

For the two final photos, she tagged stylist Marc Eram and the official account of the brand Holiday by Emmamul Holland. Charlotte put her cover up back on and posed on her knees. She flashed a big smile and adjusted her sunglasses before throwing both arms out as she played up to the camera.

The comments section was overrun with praise.

“NATURAL. BEACH. HAIR,” one person commented in all caps with multiple heart eye face emoji.

“Stunner,” another wrote with the same emoji.

“Damn girl!,” a third comment read.

“I’ll have what she’s having,” another person joked.

The upload received over 26,000 likes and 340-plus comments, proving popular with the Fantasy Island actor’s 1.5 million followers.

Charlotte previously showed off her flawless bikini body in a similar two-piece earlier this year.

She ran along the sand barefoot in black swimwear and a flowy cover-up that was pulled down over her chest for another stunning Instagram upload. Charlotte posed with her long, blond hair down and flashed her toned thigh as she pulled up her ensemble with both hands.