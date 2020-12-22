Ms Banks Wows In Low-Cut Jeweled Top, Long Fur Coat & Knee-High Boots For Killer Music Video Look

British rapper Ms Banks took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new pics of herself. The rising star recently released the music video for her new single “You Don’t Know” and opted for a killer ensemble.

The “Bad B Bop” songstress stunned in a white top that featured jewels and chains hanging off. The item of clothing was fairly low-cut and displayed her decolletage. She teamed the look with navy figure-hugging pants and pink leather knee-high boots. Ms Banks wrapped herself up in a long blue ombre fur coat with silk leopard print lining. She accessorized herself with silver chains, a bracelet, and rings while rocking long acrylic nails that were painted with polish. Ms Banks is known for sporting different hairstyles and rocked long wavy pink and blue locks with a middle part.

The 26-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured sitting down in front of a black backdrop. Her full-length coat draped on the floor around her while she linked her hands together in between her legs. Ms Banks gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression, making everything look effortless.

In the next slide, the entertainer crossed her legs over and flashed her middle fingers. The carefree shot saw Ms Banks poke her tongue out while continuing to stare in front.

In the tags, she credited the photographer Catch.

In the span of 15 hours, her post racked up more than 25,500 likes and over 300 comments, proving to be very popular with her 462,000 followers.

“Baddest in the game,” one user wrote.

“You are very beautiful, graceful, and stunning,” another person shared.

“It’s the hair and boots for me,” remarked a third fan.

“Baby girl so fly in everything,” a fourth admirer commented.

The “You Don’t Know” video can be watched on Ms Banks’ official YouTube channel where she can be seen wearing different outfits throughout, one of which included a red shimmery cut-out jumpsuit.

Last month, Ms Banks promoted the music video for her collaboration with ZieZie — “Late Night Text.” As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a purple lace bra with matching panties. Ms Banks opted for knee-high boots of the same color and wrapped herself up in a see-through jacket that appeared to be made out of PVC material. She accessorized with numerous silver necklaces, rings, and small stud earrings while styling her long, dark hair down with little gems across the front.