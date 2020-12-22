Isabella Buscemi Flaunts Dangerous Curves In Lacy White Lingerie On Instagram

Isabella Buscemi turned the heat up in a sexy Instagram share on Monday, December 21. The hot Cuban-Italian model took to her page to share a photo of herself in a barely there lingerie set that did nothing but favors for her killer curves and assets.

The blond bombshell was snapped in a skimpy white bra-and-panties combo made primarily of sheer fabric with intricate lace patterns. The classic brassiere featured soft cups with scalloped trim. While the undergarment was see-through, she made sure to blur out her nipples to adhere to Instagram’s strict no-nudity policy. Its neckline sat very low on her chest, exposing a generous amount of her décolletage. The snug fit of the bra and its underwire feature pushed her breasts up, exposing ample cleavage.

Isabella wore matching undies, and like the top, they were mostly made of sheer fabric. The low-cut waistline helped highlight her flat stomach and trim waist. The panties also boasted high leg cuts, which displayed plenty of skin, including her curvy hips. She completed her look by wearing fishnet gloves, embellished in crystals. Although not entirely visible, the babe sported a pair of over-the-knee boots.

In the saucy snap, Isabella was photographed in a place that looked like a studio. Pink walls mostly made up the background of the shot. She stood in between two short stone pillars, clad in her scanty intimates. It is important to note that one of the columns supported a Greek head statue.

For her pose, the Latina hottie popped her left hip to the side as she grabbed her bust with one hand. She placed her other hand on her thigh as she gazed at the camera with a big smile on her face.

Isabella styled her hair in a center part and tied it in a half ponytail. She let her highlighted blond locks cascade down in soft waves over her shoulders and down her back. She accessorized with stud earrings, her favorite name necklace, and a ring. She also had her nails painted with red polish.

In the caption, the influencer gave a shout-out to an unknown person who reported her NSFW picture.

Like most of her uploads, the fresh post was quickly noticed by her online supporters. As of this writing, it’s racked up more than 64,000 likes and over 1,050 comments. Fans and fellow models took to the comments section to leave various messages, with some telling her how hot she looked. Countless others opted to drop a mix of emoji.

“Must have been a jealous chick. Love that elf pun! They can go elf themselves,” a follower commented.

“They were obviously jealous of your beauty and that rockin’ body,” added another fan.