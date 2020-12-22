Miley Cyrus Joins Jennifer Lopez For ‘New Year’s Rockin Eve With Ryan Seacrest’ Live From Times Square

Miley Cyrus will join headliner Jennifer Lopez as part of a superstar lineup of performers who will appear on New Year’s Rockin Eve with Ryan Seacrest reported Entertainment Tonight. Joining Miley and Jennifer will also be Nelly. Additional artists will be announced every day leading up to the New Year’s Eve special. Jennifer, who is a native of The Bronx, will perform just prior to the iconic Times Square ball drop said an ABC press release.

The women will be joined by additional performers Billy Porter, Cyndi Lauper, and Jimmie Allen. Billy and Cyndi, who worked together on the Broadway musical Kinky Boots, will reunite for a duet performance.

Ryan Seacrest will helm the festivities for the 16th time as host. He will be joined by Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale in Times Square. Ciara will oversee the Los Angeles festivities, returning to the show for her fourth time.

The show will ring in 2021 with more than five and a half hours of performances that will begin at 8 p.m. and air until 2 a.m. EST. This marks the 49th anniversary of the annual special, which has become a viewing standard for millions of viewers on ABC.

New Years Rockin Eve will also showcase celebrations from around the globe.

Brian Bowen Smith / ABC

Country artist Jessie James Decker will return as a Powerball correspondent for a second time. Live updates will be provided throughout the evening and Jesse will check in with five randomly selected finalists across the country, before revealing the Powerball First Millionaire of 2021 just after midnight.

Participating lotteries held second-chance drawings and contests to randomly determine the semi-finalists for the $1 million prize. The five finalists moving on to the drawing are Steven Everage from Seymour, IN, Sara Bosch from Aliquippa, PA, Laveral King Jr. from Winter Haven, FL, Shawn Cantrell from Lincoln, NE, and Carlos Mabry from Washington, D.C. In addition to the chance to win $1 million, each finalist was also awarded an incredible at-home party prize package that included a $12,500 cash prize, deluxe surf-and-turf dinner, 70-inch LED TV, karaoke system, $500 gift certificate to Party City, and much more reported Dick Clark Productions.

“2020 has been a trying year for the world and I’m thrilled to have Billy and Lucy join me in ushering in a new year with fresh beginnings,” said Ryan as previously reported by The Inquisitr. “We look forward to making sure it’s a night for everyone to remember.”

Additional details around performers in other locations will be announced in the coming weeks.

This event will be closed to the public, who normally number in the hundreds of thousands as revelers stand for hours in locations around the world. However, the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in this change.