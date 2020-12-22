Tammy Hembrow Teases A Glimpse Of Underboob In An Asymmetrical Black Bodysuit & Curve-Hugging Jeans

Tammy Hembrow proved yet again that she looks good in just about anything. The model traded in her typical bikinis and athleticwear for a more casual look in her latest Instagram post and her fans certainly seem to be loving the change.

The upload included three photos that captured the Aussie hottie posing in what appeared to be the driveway of her new house, as the front of her car could be seen in the corner of the frame. She stood in front of a tall tree with vibrant green leaves and white flowers, first facing the camera but later with her back to the lens.

Her ensemble for the photo op was definitely a more modest choice for the 26-year-old, who recently shared a few selfies that saw her clad in cherry red lace lingerie. Still, Tammy steamed things up by showing some serious skin as she rocked the basic look, adding some serious heat to her page.

Tammy slayed in a sexy black bodysuit that left little to the imagination. The piece boasted a strapless bandeau neckline that wrapped tightly around her chest, accentuating her voluptuous assets while also showing off her toned arms and shoulders. A large, asymmetrical cutout fell over her midsection, teasing a glimpse of her ample underboob and taut stomach to give the ensemble a seductive vibe.

The blond bombshell teamed the racy one-piece with a pair of medium-wash jeans from FitJeans that fit her bodacious lower half like a glove. The pants had a flattering skinny cut that hugged her curvy hips, toned legs, and derriere in all of the right ways. They also featured a high-rise waistband that cinched tightly at the model’s navel, accentuating her tiny waist and hourglass silhouette.

Tammy completed her look with chunky black Chanel sneakers, and slicked her platinum blond locks back into a sleek low bun. She perched a pair of trendy square-framed sunglasses on top of her head, which she used at one point to shade her eyes from the bright sun, and accessorized with a set of dainty gold butterfly charm earrings to give the outfit a hint of bling.

Fans were thrilled by the triple-pic update, as evidenced by the 215-plus notes in the comments section.

“You look SO good! WOW,” one person wrote, adding a string of flame emoji to the end of her comment.

“Queen right there no cap,” quipped another fan.

“Always perfect. I love you so so much!!!” a third follower gushed.

“KILLIN IT as always,” added a fourth admirer.

The post has also racked up more than 78,000 likes after just two hours of going live.