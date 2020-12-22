WWE’s Natalya Flaunts Cleavage In See-Through Top & Lifts Skirt To Show Some Leg In Latest Upload

WWE superstar Natalya took to Instagram recently and shared a very glamorous clip, much to the delight of her 4.2 million followers on the image-sharing platform.

The brief video saw the blond standing in front of a mirror in the WWE locker room, holding her phone and pouting for the pose. She started off by standing side-on and lifting her skirt to reveal some leg before turning around slightly and leaning into her dressing table.

She then rubbed her hair, which was tied up and hanging down her right shoulder toward her chest, and continued to pose in a sensual manner. The Canadian sensation looked stunning as she embraced her stylish side.

Natalya also wore a revealing outfit for the occasion. Her top was black and see-through, which meant that she displayed an ample amount of cleavage.

She also rocked a matching skirt that accentuated her athletic physique, and it was tied with a belt that boasted a large gold emblem in the center. The wrestler topped off her glamorous ensemble with a pair of gold earrings that dangled from her ears.

In the accompanying caption, Natalya revealed that she had to bring her own mirror to the arena. She also claimed that she wasn’t willing to let her surroundings ruin her photo-taking endeavors, even though the environment’s lighting wasn’t ideal for her goals.

The upload went down a treat with Natalya’s followers as well. Over 20,000 have hit the like button as of this writing, and many people — from fans to peers — took to the comments section to give her a compliment.

“Wow! Love the outfit. You look gorgeous,” exclaimed one Instagrammer.

Fellow Friday Night SmackDown superstar Bianca Belair made an appearance via her own Instagram account, and she reassured Natalya that bringing her own mirror was acceptable.

“It had to be done! Lol and you look cute,” she wrote.

Taryn Terrell also commented from her Instagram profile, informing the former Women’s Champion that her attire looked hot.

“That skirt,” she gushed, emphasizing the compliment with a fire emoji.

Natalya has shared several stunning uploads with her social media admirers in recent weeks, including some in which she’s showcased her humorous side. As The Inquisitr recently documented, she and her sister had a Thanksgiving food fight that almost resulted in them ruining their outfits with cream.

Fans looking to see more fights involving Natalya will also be able to see her in action on this week’s Friday Night SmackDown, where she’s a regular fixture in the ring.