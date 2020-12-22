Connie Chung Claims She Was ‘Invisible’ To Bryant Gumbel On ‘Today’ Show, Says He Suffered From ‘Bigshot-itis’

The TV news legend opened up about working with male co-anchors.

Connie Chung said her experiences with male co-anchors during her career as a television news journalist left a lot to be desired.

In a new interview with Los Angeles magazine, Chung said working with Bryant Gumbel on the Today show was particularly daunting. Chung often sat alongside Gumbel when she subbed for Jane Pauley on the NBC morning show in the 1980s, but explained she felt like she was alone.

“I’d be sitting beside him, but I was invisible,” Chung said of Gumbel.

While she didn’t initially have a chummy relationship with Gumbel, who was the Emmy-winning lead anchor on Today from 1982- 1997, Chung said things did eventually change between them.

“You know, in recent years he’s become a different guy,” she said. “He married a wonderful woman [Hilary Quinlan]. She said, ‘Whatever it is between the two of you, we’re not doing that anymore.'”

Chung, who also worked with Dan Rather on CBS Evening News, admitted that Gumbel wasn’t the only man who gave her a bad vibe while on-air.

“I didn’t have a very good experience with a lot of male co-anchors, because they suffer from something called bigshot-itis, and it’s sort of delusions of grandeur and sort of narcissistic behavior and a feeling of inability to stop talking.”

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Gumbel wasn’t exactly a fan of Chung’s either. In 1985, he commented on her firing from CBS Evening News as Rather’s co-anchor after just two years on the job and insinuated that he didn’t think Chung was worthy of the high-profile position on the nightly news program.

“I don’t want to speculate what happened in their shop, but I am a big Dan Rather fan,” Gumbel told TV Guide at the time, per the Los Angeles Times. “It’s a better program with him alone. He’s the one with credibility.”

He also defended claims that he was an arrogant and controlling person to work with. Gumbel named successful Black men in television — including Robert Guillaume, Flip Wilson, Bill Cosby, and Arsenio Hall — and noted they all had been accused of being arrogant. He likened the “coincidence” to racism.

Chung — who has worked at CBS, NBC, ABC, CNN, and MSNBC — previously revealed on Watch What Happens Live (seen here in a clip on YouTube) that she was harassed “every day” by male colleagues when she started as a young journalist in the 1970s. She clarified that anyone who ever harassed her is now “dead” because it happened so long ago.