Madonna, 62, Rocks Multicolored Dress, Pink Hair & Walking Stick For Latest Instagram Upload

Madonna, also sometimes referred to as the Queen of Pop, took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new pics of herself. The music icon has a reputation for consistently reinventing her image and has opted for a colorful number for her most recent post.

The “What It Feels Like for a Girl” hitmaker stunned in a multicolored dress that mainly consisted of royal blue, magenta, navy, and green. The item of clothing featured long loose-fitted sleeves and a crew neck. Madonna accessorized herself with numerous bracelets on her right wrist and rings on both hands while keeping her nails short for the occasion. She styled her shoulder-length pink hair down and placed a large black hat on top. Madonna held onto a walking stick of the same color and wrapped two lanyards around her neck that was attached to two cell phones.

The 62-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured standing in front of a plain white wall and small window. Madonna rested her right arm beside her and placed her other hand on her stick while gazing directly at the camera lens.

In the next slide, the entertainer tilted her head to the right and closed her eyes. She raised one hand to her forehead and showed off her side profile, which highlighted her sharp jawline.

In the tags, Madonna credited the designers RIANNA + NINA and Ruslan Baginskiy for her attire.

In the span of seven hours, her post racked up more than 128,000 likes and over 1,900 comments, proving to be very popular with her 15.6 million followers.

“LOVE THAT OUTFIT YOU DO IT JUSTICE. SO ELEGANT,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“We love you from the inside and out,” another person shared.

“Still the most beautiful lady ever!!” remarked a third fan.

“Superstar!! Looking gorgeous as always,” a fourth admirer commented.

Madonna didn’t specifically state why she posed with a walking stick. However, according to Metro, she recently had surgery on her hip. The songstress showed off her scar with mirror selfies while wearing a crop top and a miniskirt with a slit.

In October, the living legend wowed in a floor-length gown with mid-length sleeves during an outdoor shoot. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Madonna wore a black belt, which helped cinch in her waist, and accessorized with numerous gold bracelets, a large ring, and earrings. She tied her pink locks up and painted her short nails with a coat of white polish.