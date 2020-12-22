Vanessa Hudgens Sizzles In Sexy Mrs. Claus Lingerie And Thigh-High Boots: ‘Jingle Bell Rock’

Vanessa and her friends recreated the iconic 'Mean Girls' scene.

Vanessa Hudgens gathered her pals for a sexy shot in celebration of the season. The former High School Musical actress sizzled in a photo shared to Instagram on December 21 in which she and three friends rocked Christmas lingerie as they recreated the “Jingle Bell Rock” scene from the movie Mean Girls.

Vanessa stood second from the right and flashed plenty of thigh in a semi-sheer red mesh teddy inspired by Santa Claus’s suit. It had white fluff over her décolletage and plunged slightly low at the chest with thin straps over her shoulders.

Vanessa pulled the bottom white lace trim up slightly to show a little more leg and give a glimpse at what appeared to be skimpy black bottoms underneath as she bent her right leg. She paired it with shiny thigh-high black boots and long gloves with a Santa hat and wore her dark hair in a sleek bob.

The actress matched with a bold red lip and gave the camera a sultry look with her left arm up and her fingers pointed.

Vanessa posed alongside GG Magree, Vince Rossi, and Alexandra Shipp, who all rocked the same sexy outfits. Vince’s teddy was extra short to show off his skintight shorts, while GG and Alexandra bent forward for a seductive pose.

The group posed outside in front of green foliage and a giant reindeer statue. Vanessa wrote the song title in the caption inside two Christmas tree emoji.

Plenty of fans shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“ICONIC,” one Instagram user wrote in all caps.

“Jingle all the way,” another commented with a heart eye face.

“Yes queen,” a third comment read with two of the same emoji and two fire symbols.

“I see you melted the snow again,” another wrote with three fire emoji.

The upload proved popular with the Bad Boys for Life star’s 40.2 million followers. It amassed over 468,000 likes and more than 790 comments in less than 15 hours.

Earlier this month, the “Say OK” singer got into the festive spirit in a very different way. She rocked a white dress with fake blood smeared all over as she shared a look at herself hosting MTV’s Greatest of All Time Movie Awards on Instagram.

Vanessa uploaded the clip alongside NSYNC’s “Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays.” She jokingly referred to herself as a “Freak” in the caption and admitted she loved the moment, which was inspired by the horror movie Carrie.