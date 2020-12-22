Abby Dowse Bares Toned Buns In A Thong Bikini At The Pool: ‘Wanna Come For A Dip’

Aussie bombshell Abby Dowse has just updated her Instagram page with a sizzling new photo wherein she tantalized followers with her toned booty while sitting on the edge of a swimming pool. The 31-year rocked a skimpy thong bikini that bared her perky buns, putting on a tantalizing display as she posed with her legs spread.

The steamy upload captured Abby in mid-profile, showing off a glimpse of her busty assets. The babe grabbed her thigh with one hand, raising the other one and clasping a handful of her messy locks while turning her head to the side. Her hair looked tousled and windswept, spilling over her back and cocked shoulder and covering her face nearly entirely. However, what the snapshot truly spotlighted was Abby’s heart-shaped posterior, which was perfectly showcased in the itty-bitty swimwear.

The blond beauty opted for a ribbed two-piece in a vibrant purple color that flattered her golden tresses and deep, bronzed tan. The scanty pool item appeared to feature a bandeau top that sat low enough on her chest to expose an eyeful of sideboob. Her taut midriff was visible between the top and the revealing bottoms, which sported thick sides that came up above her hips, accentuating her waist and hourglass frame. Fans could also notice the item’s incredible high cut, which left much of her sculpted lower body on show and flaunted her killer curves.

The bikini was from online retailer, Oh Polly, which Abby credited with a double tag in her post. The model let the outfit speak for itself, only accessorizing with a discrete chain bracelet. The crystal-clear water gave prominence to her vividly-colored swimwear, whose bold shade was further emphasized by the sunlight illuminating her body. The glaring rays set her supple skin aglow, shining on her chest and thigh and drawing attention to her fit physique.

In her caption, Abby invited fans to join her for a dip in the pool, reeling in an enthused response from her eager audience.

“Abby oh Abby you’re dangerous,” said one person.

“What a lovely invitation,” commented another follower.

“Are you my lifeguard?” chimed in a third Instagrammer.

“I can’t swim but I’d drown for that,” quipped a fourth fan.

The poolside snap proved to be a big hit with her online admirers, garnering more than 11,400 likes and 280 comments in the first hour of going live.

As The Inquisitr reported, this was not the only bikini post that Abby has shared today. Earlier this morning, the smokeshow put her chiseled figure on full display in a skimpy blue swimsuit from the same brand, posing in the water for a scorching video that amassed nearly 46,500 views in just three hours.