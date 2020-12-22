Comedian and ‘SNL’ Host John Mulaney Reportedly In Rehab For Cocaine & Alcohol Addiction

Comedian and four-time Saturday Night Live host John Mulaney has reportedly checked himself into rehab for cocaine and alcohol addiction. Page Six reported a source close to the comedian checked into a Pennsylvania rehab facility this past weekend.

The source said to the entertainment website, “John’s friends and family are happy that he’s finally getting some help and focusing on his health. His fans know he’s struggled in the past with sobriety, he has talked about it openly. Unfortunately, he has struggled again during the pandemic. He’s on board with his recovery.”

According to Page Six, quarantine reportedly allowed his old addictions to return.

The site also reported that John’s wife of six years, Annamarie Tendler, has deleted her Instagram account. On December 21, it was no longer active.

Page Six reported that John began drinking as a young teen and as he grew older, dabbled in drugs and eventually began using cocaine. He first went to rehab at the age of 23. This occurred without the help of a treatment program. John reportedly went cold turkey, first for alcohol, then cocaine.

In September 2019, John spoke openly to Esquire about his addictions. He shared that he went on a “bender” during a weekend in August 2005 when he was 23-years-old that he likened to “fading in and out of a movie.” He realized that he was out of control after that experience and thought to himself that he did not like who he had become.

Lloyd Bishop / NBC

He said in the Esquire interview, “I didn’t kill anyone or assault anyone. But yeah, I was like, You’re f*cking out of control. And I thought to myself, I don’t like this guy anymore. I’m not rooting for him.”

In 2008, SNL hired John as a writer. He won an Emmy halfway into his five seasons on the show for a monologue he penned for show host Justin Timberlake. He helped create many memorable characters for the series, including the nightlife correspondent Stefon with Barry star Bill Hader, a character that appeared during the Seth Meyers-anchored “Weekend Update.” He left Saturday Night Live four years after being hired. His last episode was the same night as the last on-air episodes for Kristen Wiig and Andy Samberg.

In November, John joined the team at Late Night with Seth Meyers team as a staff writer and has made regular appearances on the show. Series producer Mike Shoemaker tweeted upon his hire that John liked to work so he “officially” joined Late Night as a staff writer. He posted that he hoped he stayed for “100 years” but he would settle for “as long as John wants.”